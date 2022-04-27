European Risk Management Industry to 2030 - Integration of Advanced Technologies in Risk Management Software Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Risk Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Risk management is the process of assessing, identifying, and controlling of threats for protection of capital and earnings of an organization. These risks come from a variety of sources including legal liabilities, financial uncertainties, strategic management errors, technology issues, natural disasters, and accidents. Risk management software, which comes as web-based or cloud-based software, are used by various organizations to identify, access, and control different types of risks associated with an organization.

In addition, it also helps organizations to manage different types of issues, which include legal liabilities, financial uncertainty, security threats, natural disasters, and data-related risks. Furthermore, risk management software helps organizations to increase their capabilities in recognizing real time risk and efficiently improving decision making. It helps an organization to analyze, aggregate, and visualize value of efforts devoted in risk management.



Numerous factors such as increase in concern related to data security in enterprises and increase in strict government regulatory compliances across the region drive growth of the Europe risk management market. In addition, rise in adoption of risk management in financial industries and growth in internet of things landscape across the globe positively impacts growth of the market. However, high cost and complexity in installation and configuration of software of risk management hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand from developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk management software are expected to provide major opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.



The Europe risk management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and country. In terms of component, it is segmented into software and services. In terms of deployment model, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. By country, it is analyzed across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe.



The key players operating in the global risk management software market industry include Camms., Fusion Risk Management, Inc., IBM corporation, Lockpath, Inc., Logicmanager, Inc., Safetyculture, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Servicenow, and Sword GRC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the Europe risk management market.



