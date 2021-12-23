European Road Freight Transport Report 2021, Featuring Dachser, DB Schenker, DHL, LKW Walter and Rhenus

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report addresses driver shortages and the measures that can be adopted to solve the crisis, recovery prospects for the industry as we continue to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic, and other factors affecting volumes, pricing and cost factors.

The report contains bespoke market sizing data, including 2020 growth rates, full year 2021 projections and a Covid Recovery Tracker Data, which analyses market growth projections through to 2025 compared to pre-Covid market sizes.

Finally the report contains in depth comparative logistics provider profiles and comprehensive assessment of the digital road freight landscape, including the 2021 market map, analysis of the variety of services offered by marketplaces and digital forwarders and how recent M&A activity could transform the market.

This report contains:

Post-Covid 2020-2025 forecasts, 2020 market size & growth rates, 2021 full year projections; split by country, domestic & international, and FTL/LTL

Market data analysis including volumes, pricing & cost factors

Extensive analysis of the digital road freight landscape, tracking the evolution of digital offers across the value chain

Analysis of the continued effects of Covid-19 disruption, driver shortages, environmental factors & infrastructure issues on the market

Comparative logistics provider profiles, including operational strategies, finances, sustainability practices, technologies used & their implementation

Key Findings:

The market will grow by 4.7% in 2021, but CRT21 data projects the market will be 1.5% smaller compared to 2019

The publisher's CRT25 data predicts the market will be 10.1% larger in 2025 compared to 2019

As shippers get a clearer picture of the working conditions offered by providers, those that do not invest in improving conditions could be left behind

The ability for commercial road freight to maintain a competitive advantage over inhouse operations is key to growth

Activity within the digital freight sector remains high, with interesting developments and consolidation at all fronts

Almost all profiled providers have a degree of environmental improvements planned, or already implemented

Key Questions:

How is the industry coping with continued economic and infrastructure pressure?

How fast is the market expected to grow throughout the rest of 2021 through to 2025?

What strategies must the industry adopt in order to solve the issue of driver shortages? What role do transport providers have?

Where do opportunities lie within the market? And how can these opportunities best be captured?

What strategies are leading road freight providers adopting, and how are they keeping pace with ever changing market dynamics?

What does the digital road freight landscape currently look like? And how will it evolve?

What level of service offering do digital forwarders and marketplaces currently provide?



Key Topics Covered:

Macro- Economics and the European Road Freight Market

European Driver Shortages

Data on Driver Shortages

The use of apprenticeships and training schemes to attract young people

Seasonal Hiring

Recruiting Ex-Army Personnel as Drivers

The use of technology

Institutions and governmental input

Reducing the minimum age of professional truck drivers

Attracting female truck drivers

Attracting foreign drivers

The use of financial incentives

Digital landscape in the European road freight market

Transport Execution

Digital Service Providers

Enabling Technologies

Evolution of Digital Business Models in the European Road Freight Market

Digital Forwarders in European Road Freight

Provider Profiles



Cargonexx



Chronotruck



Coyote Logistics



InstaFreight



Sixfold



Quicargo



sennder



Saloodo!

European Road Freight Market Sizing

European Road Freight Market

Domestic

International

European FTL & LTL

European Road Freight Market Size & Growth

TOP 20 European Road Freight Transport Providers

European Road Freight Market Trends

European Road Freight Providers - Comparative Profiles

Finances

Sustainability

SBTI & UN SDGS

European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles

Dachser

DB Schenker

DHL

DSV A/S

FEDEX/TNT

GEFCO

GEODIS

Girteka Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

LKW Walter

Rhenus

XPO Logistics Europe

