European Rugby Player of the Year announces commitment to play in Major League Rugby for San Diego Legion

"I'm excited to play in the fastest growing rugby competition in the world," said Armitage. "San Diego has a very strong team and fantastic culture and I look forward to becoming part of the Legion with hopes of delivering America's Finest City the MLR title in 2020."

2019 MLR Coach of the Year and San Diego Legion Head Coach, Rob Hoadley, added "Steffon is a world class player who has proven himself to be one of the greats in the European club game. We are incredibly excited to have him join San Diego Legion in 2020. His talent and leadership will be a perfect addition to the Legion organization."

Armitage will be joining the team at the commencement of pre-season training this December. As the first player announcement of the season, the Legion to announce the remainder of its 2020 squad over the next few weeks.

About San Diego Legion

Founded in 2018, San Diego Legion is part of the professional Major League Rugby organization, one of seven founding teams launched in North America. Featuring a mixture of the most talented athletes from around the globe, including international provincial all-stars combined with domestic talent from the U.S., and Canada, to showcase the best professional rugby has to offer.

Beyond the pitch, SD Legion is committed to building a grassroots community around the sport of rugby in Southern California. By creating outreach programs to bring new players to the game and high-performance pathways to retain the best athletes in the sport, the Legion works closely with local clubs, academies, scholastic and college programs to create the competitive pathway to elevate the American game to the next level.

All home games are hosted at the University of San Diego Torero Stadium, the perfect destination for rugby fans and families to experience the game up close and personal. For more information about San Diego Legion, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

