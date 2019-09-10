European Semifinalist of SEED AWARD was Unveiled, Highlighting the Integration of Technology and Humanity

The winners of the European Semifinal were Brizi, a high-function active fan filter supported by a digital app that is designed to protect babies from air pollution in an urban environment; Ameryz Bio, cancer detection system, to check blood cancer signals; and Wootzano, an electronic skin that is highly sensitive and has a fully compliant force/pressure sensor embedded with temperature sensors.

The three were selected from a highly competitive pool of 10 creators by Peter J. Bentley, Honorary Professor of the School of Computer Science of University College London and SEED AWARD judge; Levi Shapiro, Global Digital Healthcare & Comprehensive Health Leader and Founder of mHealth Israel; Sue Black, Founding president of the British Computer Society; and Alistair Nolan, Senior Policy Analyst of the Board of Science and Technology Innovation of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In addition to the three semifinalists, projects included other creative ideas brought up by young inventors dedicated to using cutting-edge technological solutions to make life better, safer, and more eco-friendly for people all over the world. Innovative creativeness and technical capacity weighted the most -- 45% of the total score, social significance and market outlook each accounted for 20%.

Over 1,000 works from across the globe participated in this year's SEED AWARD, in which 30 advanced to the Semifinal stage. After the three-month-long semifinal stage that kicked off in July, three teams will advance to SEED AWARD Global Final to be held in China in October. Together with the other six entries from Asia-pacific Semifinal and North American Semifinal, nine teams will compete for the Grand Prize (RMB 1,000,000) and three Talent Prizes (RMB 200,000). For details, please visit www.seedaward.net/EN/index.html.

