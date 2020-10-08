European Smart Design from Poland: discover diversity and excellent design of Polish furniture

World-conquering furniture has been designed and manufactured in Poland for over 130 years. High quality, the best materials, functionality and unique design rank Poland the sixth largest furniture manufacturer in the world, the second largest exporter in the world and the European capital of furniture making. According to estimates, Polish furniture exports in 2019 amounted to over USD 12 billion. The dynamic development of the furniture industry goes hand in hand with respect for the natural environment, responsible forest management and wood processing as well as concern for preserving Poland's natural values.

Polish furniture industry is an example of a successful economic transformation based on the entrepreneurship and creativity of Poles – entrepreneurs, designers and carpenters. It is the fastest and the most dynamically developing branch of the Polish economy. Over 200,000 people work in the furniture sector in over 29,000 companies.

In order for Americans to have a better understanding of Polish products, the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Furniture Manufacturers in cooperation with the Polish National Foundation launched the European Smart Design from Poland project. 7 leading Polish companies (Benix, Black Red White, Gala Collezione, Raw, Szynaka Meble, Vzór, Zieta Studio) are joining forces to present at the national showroom at High Point Market (220 Elm, space #204). "The Polish showroom will showcase products from the biggest Polish companies, as well as several smaller brands and designers whose work represents the greatest qualities of Polish furniture: quality, creativity, attention to detail and original design in no way inferior to the achievements from other European countries," says Michał Strzelecki, director of the office of the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Furniture Manufacturers.

More information about the project and the Polish furniture at HPMKT can be found on the website: http://pl.furniture/.

