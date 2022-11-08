European Start-Up CircuitMess Develops Educational STEM Children's Toy Exclusively for Sam's Club

Chatter 2.0 is a DIY walkie-textie that teaches electronics & coding the fun way

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European ed-tech startup CircuitMess is excited to announce a new educational STEM learning toy, now available in Sam's Club locations across the country. Meet Chatter 2.0, a private texting device that teaches electronics, coding, cybersecurity, and other skills of the future. The DIY set is suitable for children ages 9 and up.

"We're always looking for innovative items that offer exceptional value for our members," said Cole Powell, Senior Merchant at Sam's Club. "With this item, children can enter the world of STEM and telecommunications and learn valuable skills that will help prepare them for the jobs of the future."

Chatter 2.0 comes with a fun instruction manual that is designed to guide users through the process of assembling two walkie-texties. At the same time, children learn how each piece of hardware and software works together to power the devices.

"Ultimately, our goal is to help children foster creativity and problem-solving skills and prepare them for the tech-driven world of the 21st century", said Albert. "For this very reason, we developed Chatter - a kit that is complex enough to teach about interesting concepts, but simple enough to keep kids interested and engaged."

In its efforts to become the world's most inspiring STEM education brand, CircuitMess has developed numerous educational products that encourage kids to explore STEM. Last year the start-up also collaborated with Warner Bros to create CircuitMess Batmobile™ - a DIY AI-powered robot car.

"We want to inspire even the very young to learn STEM with actual fun hands-on projects, instead of them having to rely solely on books and abstract theoretical concepts," said 23-year-old CircuitMess CEO Albert Gajšak. A STEM enthusiast, Albert was only 17 years old when he founded the company.

Developers at CircuitMess are especially excited about the partnership with Sam's Club, as it will bring fun STEM education to thousands of children and families this holiday season.

Chatter 2.0 is now available in Sam's Club locations across the U.S. for $99.98. No previous experience or knowledge is needed to build the Chatter 2.0, and all components and tools are included in the kit.

To learn more about CircuitMess and their commitment to STEM education for all, visit https://circuitmess.com/

https://circuitmess.com/ .

About CircuitMess

CircuitMess is a technology startup founded in 2017 by Albert Gajšak and Tomislav Car after a successful Kickstarter campaign for MAKERbuino.

Currently, CircuitMess employs 23 young, ambitious people and has recently moved to a new office in Croatia's capital, Zagreb, searching for talented individuals that will help them create unique electronic products and bring technology to the crowd in a fun and exciting way.

