European Startup Launches STEM-based Autonomous Batmobile™ In Partnership with Warner Brothers Consumer Products

ZAGREB, Croatia, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CircuitMess announced its licensing deal with Warner Brothers and its Kickstarter campaign for the CircuitMess Batmobile™, designed to teach children seven and up about engineering and autonomous driving.

"CircuitMess is truly inspiring," says Francois Simonetta, Vice President at Warner Bros. Consumer Products EMEA Agents. "Turning toys into elaborate STEM kits that teach both electronics and coding is a great way to encourage kids to learn STEM by doing what is most natural to them: playing. We are excited that the CircuitMess Batmobile™ is their next and greatest STEM kit so far."

In their efforts to become the world's most inspiring STEM toys brand, CircuitMess has developed numerous educational products that encourage kids and adults to create rather than just consume. This includes MAKERbuino - a DIY game console, MAKERphone - a DIY mobile phone, and STEM Box - a STEM projects subscription.

"We love the kits that we've been able to create for the crowdfunding community and want to continue to offer it to them first," says Alber Gajšak, CEO of CircuitMess. "With three successful Kickstarters that have raised more than $850k in total, we have been able to get proven interest and traction for our special kits and deliver exciting projects to people all over the world."

No previous experience or knowledge should be needed to become a true STEM Superhero. The kit is designed for ages seven and up with complete instructions.

The tasks include: learning how autonomous vehicles work, how to code a microcomputer, how computers track objects, and developing your own computer vision algorithm.

Since its start in 2017, CircuitMess has delivered more than 50,000 devices to customers all around the globe. Over the past 4 years in creating STEM kits, CircuitMess has put a focus on introducing these technologies in a fun, simple, easy-to-understand, and most importantly, hands-on way.

The CircuitMess Batmobile Kickstarter is available for pre-order now and will have a starting price of US $99 (retail $169). You can visit the Kickstarter page here .

and the CircuitMess website to see all their other kits here .

About CircuitMess

CircuitMess is a technology startup founded in 2017 by Albert Gajšak and Tomislav Car after a successful Kickstarter campaign for MAKERbuino.

Currently, CircuitMess employs 23 young, ambitious people and has recently moved to a new office in Croatia's capital, Zagreb, searching for talented individuals that will help them create unique electronic products and bring technology to the crowd in a fun and exciting way.

