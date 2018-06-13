European Surgical Procedure Volumes Report 2017: Breast, General, Gynecologic, Organ Transplant, Neurosurgical, Ophthalmalogic, and Urologic Surgeries for 2016-2021

This report presents procedure volumes forecasts for some of the most common surgical procedures performed in the five EU countries of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK (5EU). The forecast period covered by this report is for the years 2016 through 2021.



This report also presents an overview of selected diseases/disorders, the prevailing surgical approaches and techniques, and the evolving procedural trends. Procedure volumes are provided for breast augmentation and reduction as well as general, gynecologic, organ transplant, neurosurgical, ophthalmologic, and urologic surgical procedures.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

i. Methodology



1. EUROPEAN UNION HEALTHCARE OVERVIEW

1.1 GDP and healthcare spending

1.2 Healthcare financing

1.3 Healthcare economics

1.4 Healthcare facilities and personnel

1.5 Ambulatory surgery

1.6 Hospital length of stay

1.7 Unified healthcare

1.8 France, national healthcare profile

1.8.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.8.2 Healthcare expenditure

1.8.3 Hospital services

1.9 Germany, national healthcare profile

1.9.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.9.2 Hospital services

1.9.3 Funding

1.9.4 Electronic health records

1.10 Italy, national healthcare profile

1.10.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.10.2 Funding

1.10.3 Hospital services

1.10.4 Electronic health records

1.11 Spain, national healthcare profile

1.11.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.11.2 Hospital services

1.12 United Kingdom, national healthcare profile

1.12.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.12.2 Funding

1.12.3 Healthcare expenditure

1.12.4 Hospital services

1.12.5 Effect of Brexit

1.13 Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Healthcare expenditures as a percentage of GDP, 2016

Exhibit 1-2: France , selected national healthcare statistics

, selected national healthcare statistics Exhibit 1-3: Germany , selected national healthcare statistics

, selected national healthcare statistics Exhibit 1-4: Italy , selected national healthcare statistics

, selected national healthcare statistics Exhibit 1-5: Spain , selected national healthcare statistics

, selected national healthcare statistics Exhibit 1-6: UK, selected national healthcare statistics

2. BREAST AUGMENTATION AND REDUCTION PROCEDURES

2.1 Breast augmentation

2.2 Breast reduction

2.3 Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Breast augmentation, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-2: Breast reduction, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21



3. GENERAL SURGICAL PROCEDURES

3.1 Weight loss procedures

3.2 Cholecystectomy

3.3 Colectomy

3.4 Esophagogastric fundoplasty

3.5 Liver biopsy

3.6 Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Prevalence of obesity, by classification, 2016-21

Exhibit 3-2: Bariatric surgery, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 3-3: Cholecystectomy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 3-4: Colectomy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 3-5: Esophagogastric fundoplasty, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 3-6: Liver biopsy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

4. MAJOR ORGAN TRANSPLANTATION

4.1 Immunosuppressive strategies

4.2 Organ procurement and donor shortage

4.3 Organ transplantation, procedure volumes

4.4 Bibliography

Exhibit 4-1: Major organ transplantation, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

5. NEUROSURGICAL PROCEDURES

5.1 Selected disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems

5.1.1 Hydrocephalus

5.1.2 Movement, seizure, and tremor disorders

5.1.3 Traumatic brain injury

5.2 The cerebrovascular system and selected disorders

5.2.1 Aneurysm

5.2.2 Arteriovenous malformation

5.2.3 Stroke

5.3 Bibliography

Exhibit 5-1: Ventriculostomy and ventricular shunting, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 5-2: Diagnosed prevalent cases of active epilepsy, five major EU markets, by country, 2016-21

Exhibit 5-3: Diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease, five major EU markets, by country, 2016-21

Exhibit 5-4: Deep brain stimulation, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 5-5: Evacuation of subdural hematoma, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 5-6: Cerebral aneurysm clipping and coiling, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 5-7: Arteriovenous malformation embolization, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 5-8: Diagnosed incident cases of ischemic stroke, five major EU markets, by country, 2016-21

Exhibit 5-9: Carotid endarterectomy and carotid artery stenting, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

6. GYNECOLOGIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES

6.1 Dilation and curettage

6.2 Hysterectomy

6.3 Hysteroscopy

6.3.1 Endometrial ablation

6.3.2 Endometrial biopsy

6.4 Myomectomy

6.5 Oophorectomy

6.6 Salpingo-oophorectomy

6.7 Tubal ligation

6.8 Bibliography

Exhibit 6-1: Hysterectomy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 6-2: Endometrial ablation, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 6-3: Endometrial biopsy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 6-4: Myomectomy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 6-5: Oophorectomy/salpingo-oophorectomy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 6-6: Tubal ligation, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

7. OPHTHALMIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES

7.1 Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy

7.2 Cataract surgery and intraocular implantation

7.3 Glaucoma

7.4 Refractive surgery

7.5 Vitrectomy

7.6 Bibliography

Exhibit 7-1: Prevalence of age-related macular degeneration, five major EU markets, 2016-21

Exhibit 7-2: Treatment for age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 7-3: Cataract surgery and intraocular lens implantation, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 7-4: Glaucoma surgery, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 7-5: Refractive surgery, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 7-6: Vitrectomy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

8. UROLOGIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES

8.1 Benign prostatic hyperplasia

8.1.1 Surgical approaches

8.1.2 Less invasive alternatives to surgery

8.1.3 Procedure volumes

8.2 Kidney stone obstruction

8.2.1 Procedure volumes

8.3 Female urinary incontinence

8.3.1 Procedure volumes

8.4 Bibliography

Exhibit 8-1: Benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 8-2: Kidney stone removal, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 8-3: Female urinary incontinence treatment, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

