European Symposium to Advance Adoption of MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy

CLEVELAND, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinicians interested in learning more about MRI-guided radiation therapy can attend a day-long symposium on Friday, November 14, 2019 in Rome to understand the strategic, economic, clinical and technical aspects of starting an MR-image guided radiation therapy program. The Symposium will feature presentations from various experts in MRI-guided radiation therapy and an update on the Health Economics in Radiation Oncology Project (HERO), titled "Access to Innovative Radiotherapy: How to Make it Happen from an Economic Perspective," given by co-chair and past president of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), Professor Yolande Lievens.

MRI-guided radiation therapy combines magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with radiation delivery to bring soft-tissue visibility to the treatment of cancer. ViewRay's MRIdian became the world's first MRI-guided radiation therapy system with patient treatments commencing in 2014. With five years of clinical usage, MRIdian represents a new paradigm in radiation oncology allowing clinicians to visualize, adapt, and target using diagnostic-quality anatomical detail that's simply unavailable with conventional IGRT technologies.

The Symposium, titled "Five Years & Counting: Clinical Experience on MRIdian," will cover current and future applications for MRI-guided radiation therapy including on-table adaptive therapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). Presentations will also cover physics considerations, functional imaging, ongoing studies and recent clinical findings. The event will conclude with a tour of the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System at Gemelli ART.

"We look forward to welcoming clinicians from around the world to Rome to learn more about the ground-breaking role of MRI-guided radiation therapy in improving cancer care," said Professor Vincenzo Valentini, M.D., Professor of Radiation Oncology and Chair of the Radiology, Radiation Oncology and Hematology Department at the Gemelli ART, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A.Gemelli IRCCS in Rome. "We're bringing together some of the field's foremost experts to discuss all facets of MRI-guided radiation therapy from the economics and implementation to quality assurance and clinical use. In a single day, attendees will gather all the information, answers and best practices they'd need in order to successfully launch an MRI-guided radiation therapy program."

Presentations featured in the Symposium agenda include:

Welcome Remarks

Vincenzo Valentini , M.D., Gemelli ART, Rome, Italy

MR-Guided RT Primer (The MRIdian Advantage)

Martin Fuss , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, ViewRay

Considerations and Challenges of MR-Guided RT (Physics)

Kristian Boye Ph.D., Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

On-Table Adaptive MR Image-Guided RT: Considerations for QA

Lorenzo Placidi , medical physicist, Gemelli ART, Rome, Italy

MR-Guided Renal Cell Cancer SBRT

Anna Bruynzeel , M.D., Ph.D., Amsterdam UMC, Netherlands

Clinical Studies/Clinical Research Overview

Paul Strong , Ph.D., Senior Director, Medical Affairs, ViewRay

Access to Innovative Radiotherapy: How to Make it Happen from an Economic Perspective

Yolande Lievens , M.D., Ph.D., Ghent University Hospital, Ghent, Belgium , ESTRO-HERO

On-Table Adaptive MR-Guided SBRT: Clinical Experience at Gemelli

Luca Boldrini , M.D., Gemelli ART, Rome, Italy

Decision Making Process Towards MRIdian

Pascal Fenoglietto , M.D., Institut du Cancer Montpellier (ICM)

MR-Guided SBRT, Results Phase 2: Prostate SMART study (Amsterdam UMC Experience)

Frank Lagerwaard, M.D., Amsterdam UMC, Netherlands

Closing Remarks

Piercarlo Gentile , M.D., San Pietro Fatebenefratelli UPMC, Rome, Italy

For more information or to register for the symposium please visit www.VRayExclusive.com. Please note, this event is intended for medical professionals only, including radiation oncologists, medical physicists, radiation therapists and hospital administrators.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2019 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its second quarter results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, as updated periodically by the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

