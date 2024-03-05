European Thermal Insulation Products Market - Mineral Fibre Sector Highlights

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Market for Thermal Insulation Products - Mineral Fibre - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the European market for thermal insulation products and their different uses in building and in industry, as well as identifying key trends impacting the industry. The report focuses on the mineral fibre segment.

Mineral fibre, or wool, is a non-metallic, inorganic material normally derived from glass or rock. Both glass wool and stone wool can be used in similar applications, except where high temperature resistance and fire protection are required. Stone wool can withstand temperatures up to 1,177oC, whereas glass wool can only be used up to 400oC.

Mineral fibres can be manufactured into a wide variety of physical forms and shapes and to a range of densities, depending upon the intended application. The most common forms are:

Rolls or blankets, typically for use in loft insulation

Laminated matting, for use in heating, water pipes, ventilation and air conditioning ducts, containers, cooling and tank systems

Rigid slabs for: Flat and pitched mansard roofs, loft conversions, cavity walls and ceilings Concrete floors External wall dry ventilated cladding systems Process plant - apparatus engineering, furnace construction and plant engineering

Fibre bonded to plasterboard for dry lining and semi-structural applications

Shells and moulded pipe sections for process plant and domestic cooking appliances

Sprayed, for asbestos encapsulation, or blown, for loft and wall insulation, in old or irregularly shaped buildings.

Countries covered: Austria, Baltics (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction - Mineral Fibre

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Prices

1.3 Densities

2. Market Overview - Mineral Fibre

3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts - Mineral Fibre

3.1 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (m3)

3.2 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (m3)

3.3 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (Tonnes)

3.4 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)

3.5 Market Value by Region, Base Year (€ million)

3.6 Market Value by Region, Spot Forecast (€ million)

3.7 Historical Trends & Forecast by Region

4. EU Market Review - Mineral Fibre

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

Armacell

BASF

Bauder

Dow Chemical

DuPont

HIRSCH Porozell

Kingspan

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Ravago

Recticel

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain Isover

UNILIN

URSA

