European UHNW Women Wealth Management Market 2018-2023

According to the CFA Institute, the global income of women will grow from $13trn to $18trn in the next five years and by 2028 women will control 75% of the discretionary spending around the world.

Yet women remain an under-served segment of the wealth management market. EY research in 2016 showed that the majority of wealth managers regard gender as the least important factor when considering client segmentation.

This new Report analyses the background to and reasons for the growth in women's wealth at the ultra-high net worth level in Europe and forecasts how it will develop and continue to grow over the next five years.

The Report then focuses on a series of profiles of UHNW women in each Western European country to establish a valuable picture of the affluent community of European women and to show that they do not form a homogeneous group and that their financial planning needs and investment aims need to be addressed on an individual basis.



At the highest levels of the UHNW segment, the Report then goes on to explore the investment strategies in selected European single family offices in which women are the principals or co-principals.

The Report then describes certain issues and problems in the services provided to UHNW women by some but by no means all wealth managers.



The Report concludes by undertaking a competitive analysis of selected private banks and multi-family offices in Europe which have developed a positive approach to addressing the UHNW women's wealth management market.

Key Topics Covered:



Growth in women's wealth a huge opportunity for wealth managers Growth drivers for women's wealth management market over past 5 years. Forecast growth in UHNW women's wealth market from 2018 to 2023 during a period of cyclical economic upswing Increase in Female Entrepreneurs Increase in Female Senior Professionals and Corporate Managers Growing importance of Inheritance Examples of Female Inheritors at the Billionaire UHNW Level Women Benefiting from Mega Divorce Settlements Growth in Marriage among Older Women The Role of Billionaire Widows Examples of Billionaire Widows Upcoming Generational Change in Europe will transfer more wealth to women Characteristics of women's wealth formation in next 5 years & how wealth managers can respond Analysis & profiles of female UHNW in Europe Ultra-High Net Worth Women & the Growth of Single Family Offices Single Family Offices in Selected European Countries Controlled by or Influenced by Women Women's Attitudes to Investment & Preferences in Building Financial Knowledge & Opinion Women's preferences when dealing with financial advisors Issues with wealth management advice currently provided to women Competitive Analysis of selected private banks and other wealth managers in Europe with a focus on the HNW and UHNW women's market Features in their services for female clients which are different to their services for male clients Profile of each manager, AUM, profitability, growth, services



Companies Mentioned



Banque Lombard Oidier & Cie SA

Ellevest Financial Inc

FEDESA S.A.M.

Ferd AS

Lily Advisory Ltd

Omega Gestion de Inversiones

SKion GmbH

UBS AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxxg9t/european_uhnw?w=5





