European Waste Management and Circular Economy Outlook, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European waste management market is at the forefront of transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption using disruptive and smart solutions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359126/?utm_source=PRN

Focus on material and product circularity obtained through increased reuse, recycling, repurposing, and repairing is supported by the incorporation of high-tech solutions dedicated to collecting, sorting, and processing (in addition to re-designing and introducing innovative and secondary materials during manufacturing). The concept of a circular economy is promoting new business models and creating new networks that vertically engage different stakeholders.

Stakeholder collaboration, new technologies and services incorporation, and efficient data exchange enable an increase in waste collection and processing efficiency to find a marketplace for products, components, materials, and services across different industries and businesses.Europe is experiencing continual efforts to achieve sustainable business by advancing digitalization, decarbonization, reuse and recycling, and strategic collaboration among industry stakeholders.

The key regions of the European waste management and circular economy market are witnessing a strong and greener recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and are at the forefront of implementing systemic solutions to increase market resilience against future disruptions.

Author: Paulina Blaszczyk

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359126/?utm_source=PRN

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker