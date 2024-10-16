European Wax Center Continues to Climb in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking

The category leader in out-of-home waxing rises 11 spots in annual ranking of franchises

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to be recognized for another year in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking. European Wax Center moved up 11 spots, securing the No. 80 position out of 400 in the exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

Franchise Times Top 400 ranks the country's biggest brands and shows sales gains across leading franchise segments. The list is the culmination of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. The full ranking list is currently available on FranchiseTimes.com and featured in the current October issue of Franchise Times.

"We are honored to return to Franchise Times' ranking of top U.S. franchises, this year at an elevated spot on the coveted list," said David Berg, CEO of European Wax Center. "This recognition would not be possible without the dedication of our franchise partners who play a crucial role in our growth. We only succeed when they do, and we are committed to providing them with ongoing, comprehensive, and results-driven support."

European Wax Center remains focused on expanding its nationwide footprint, enhancing the customer experience, and driving financial performance for franchisees, all of which are key pillars of the company's strategy as it continues to deliver sustainable growth and value for shareholders.

To learn more about opening a European Wax Center franchise, please visit https://waxcenter.com/pages/ewc-franchise-page.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

