European Wax Center Debuts Highly Anticipated Brow Tint Service

The Experts in Eyebrows Offer FDA-Compliant Formula for Eyebrow Tint

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is excited to introduce Eyebrow Tint to its service portfolio beginning August 1, 2024. Known as the "Experts in Eyebrows", the company has been providing its popular brow services and products across 45 states. With its new tint service, EWC will now provide guests with a one-stop shop for eyebrow enhancement.

EWC Brow Tint

The European Wax Center Brow Tint service is semi-permanent and adheres to even the smallest hairs around the brow to deliver a fuller, bolder brow look. The perfect makeup-free alternative for sculpting amazing brows, this best-in-class formula is FDA-compliant for eyebrow services and lasts for approximately four weeks.

"Innovation was the cornerstone for creating European Wax Center 20 years ago when we introduced our proprietary Comfort Wax® and redefined the waxing experience. Continuing that trend, we are thrilled to now offer eyebrow tint with an FDA-compliant formula," said David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "Brows are a growing category, and we are excited to add value to each visit with another service that enhances self-care and beauty maintenance routines."

EWC wax specialists will use a best-in-class brow tint formula to color eyebrows with one of their four universal shades. The semi-permanent eyebrow tint formula is ophthalmologist tested, non-irritating, and PH-balanced to give fuller, more defined brows that last up to four weeks. The Brow Tint service will be priced the same as a Brow Wax ($25; prices vary by location) and will be available nationally except where restricted or prohibited by state or local regulations.

This is an exciting time for European Wax Center to expand its brow offering, which is its second most popular service category. Recent research shows increased demand for eyebrow enhancement, with 73% of US beauty-buying consumers surveyed by The Benchmarking Company saying they've purchased both eyelash makeup products and tools and eyebrow products or tools in the past 12 months.

To learn more and find a participating European Wax Center near you , please visit https://waxcenter.com/pages/brow-tint-2024.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

SOURCE European Wax Center