European Wax Center Deploys Amperity's Enterprise CDP To Unify Data Across Its Growing US Franchises

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , the #1 enterprise customer data platform for consumer brands, today announced that European Wax Center , a leading personal care franchise brand that offers expert wax services from certified specialists, has deployed its enterprise CDP to continue their quest to create an accurate and comprehensive view of their customers across its 800+ independently owned and operated franchises. This new data foundation will benefit stakeholders across the entirety of EWC's enterprise, giving teams the information they need for more efficient omnichannel marketing, more comprehensive strategy, and more granular financial metrics and business analytics.

"I've seen first-hand how Amperity can transform a customer enterprise; their ability to handle massive amounts of data and to deploy quickly and seamlessly is unique among CDPs. Amperity can operate at an enterprise scale and at the pace of our rapidly growing industry. With Amperity, we get a more complete and accurate view of our business to help drive strategy, analytics and future ROI," said Jennifer Vanderveldt, Chief Financial Officer at European Wax Center and an Amperity customer since 2019.

European Wax Center's deployment of Amperity arrives at a critical juncture for consumer franchise businesses, as they adapt to radical shifts in consumer habits, preferences, and needs, as well as safety protocols that vary week by week, county by county, state by state. With over 800 franchisee-owned centers across 43 states, European Wax Center is accelerating guest-facing strategies to hyper-personalize the guest journey while maintaining a consistent experience across every location. As a signal of brand resilience and strength, European Wax Center opened 52 new centers during 2020, was ranked #1 in its category in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500, and has continued to accelerate its growth in 2021.

"European Wax Center has been resilient through the pandemic because it remains laser-focused on its customer," said Kabir Shahani, CEO of Amperity. "Customer-centric organizations like European Wax Center need accurate customer data to be accessible to every team across every part of their enterprises. Amperity's platform was built for those companies."

Amperity 3.0 is the first comprehensive enterprise CDP for consumer companies with the scale, flexibility, and power to quickly help teams across the organization use data to serve their customers. As service companies like European Wax Center adapt to a changing economy, Amperity has the power and flexibility to meet where they are today and address their customer data challenges as they grow and evolve.

Amperity's platform works by ingesting raw customer data across all touchpoints, using machine learning to resolve identities even when records lack unique identifiers across systems. The result is unified customer databases that centralize data from online and offline transactions, loyalty programs, email interactions, finance systems, and more, enabling its customers to efficiently deploy customer data for targeting, suppression, analytics, customer service, regulatory compliance, and more.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified wax specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in EWC and themselves. EWC provides guests with a first-class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so certain everyone will love the EWC experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. EWC continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is the #1 wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes over 800 centers nationwide. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. The company has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Servco, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

