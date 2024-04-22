European Wax Center Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™ For A Consecutive Year

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based on the sentiment of current associates and their experience working at European Wax Center.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. This year, 92% of European Wax Center corporate associates said it's a great place to work – 35% points higher than the average U.S. company. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – European Wax Center continues to provide a 360-degree guest and associate experience.

"One of the key reasons why European Wax Center continues to lead in the franchisor and out-of-home waxing category year after year is because of our highly talented and motivated associates," said David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "As we celebrate the company's 20th anniversary this year, we're proud to look back on the culture we've built that prioritizes and celebrates our associates. We are honored that those efforts have been recognized by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row."

European Wax Center's total rewards package allows associates to maximize their potential every day. The company also prioritizes mentorship in the workplace and encourages all associates to have open conversations about career aspirations and goals.

In addition to core offerings, like healthcare benefits, paid parental leave and paid holidays, European Wax Center cultivates an environment where everyone is welcomed, valued, and included through complementary programming such as:

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Council : Committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment that values and embraces the different ethnicities, races, cultures, ages, abilities, gender identities, and systems of belief that comprise the European Wax Center workforce. Grounded in the company's values, the council's goal helps ensure EWC creates awareness, community, and safe spaces for all associates. The council is led by the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), whose role is to bring DEI efforts to life and weave DEI strategies into the overarching business strategy.

: Committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment that values and embraces the different ethnicities, races, cultures, ages, abilities, gender identities, and systems of belief that comprise the European Wax Center workforce. Grounded in the company's values, the council's goal helps ensure EWC creates awareness, community, and safe spaces for all associates. The council is led by the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), whose role is to bring DEI efforts to life and weave DEI strategies into the overarching business strategy. The Fun Committee: A group of cross-functional associates that plans different events and activities throughout the year via weekly corporate forums, virtual happy hours, and quarterly Town Halls to give associates an opportunity to connect beyond their day-to-day tasks.

To support a healthy work/life balance, European Wax Center promotes a remote-first workplace and offers Flexible Fridays, a Wellness/Mental Health and Volunteer Paid Day Off and a monthly remote stipend. Individual Development Plans (IDPs) are in place to further motivate associates, in addition to a monetary learning and development stipend. To learn more about European Wax Center's careers & workplace, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE European Wax Center