European Wax Center Maintains #1 Category Spot on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500®

Leading out-of-home waxing provider secures top spot for the fifth year in a row

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services, has earned the #1 ranking in the waxing category on Entrepreneur Magazine's highly anticipated 47th Annual 2026 Franchise 500®. This edition, which Entrepreneur notes is its most competitive ranking year to date, marks the fifth year in a row that European Wax Center has won the top spot.

Placement in the Franchise 500® is one of the most sought-after distinctions in franchising, evaluating more than 150 data points spanning costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial stability. European Wax Center's lead in its category underscores the brand's long-standing commitment to operational excellence, guest experience, and franchisee support.

"This recognition is an incredible honor, especially given the competitiveness of this year's ranking," said Chris Morris, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "We're proud to lead this category and to support the dedicated franchisees who make European Wax Center the trusted choice for millions of guests every year."

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," added Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's Editor-in-Chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

European Wax Center franchisees benefit from robust support, including comprehensive training, multi-channel marketing, real estate guidance, and guest retention tools. With more than 1,000 locations nationwide, the company continues to stand out as a premier beauty and personal care franchise for entrepreneurs seeking a scalable, category-defining investment opportunity.

For more information about franchising with European Wax Center, visit https://waxcenter.com/pages/ewc-franchise-page.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 44 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

