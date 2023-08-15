European Wax Center Recognized by "Entrepreneur" and Featured in July/August Issue as a Top Franchise For Multi-Unit Owners and Best of the Best Franchise

News provided by

European Wax Center

15 Aug, 2023, 09:47 ET

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to be recognized in two of Entrepreneur's most coveted lists for franchises - the inaugural 2023 Top Franchises For Multi-Unit Owners and Best of the Best Franchises. Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners unveils the top franchisors with the best incentives, systems and overall opportunities for multi-unit ownership. In addition, European Wax Center once again ranked in this year's highly competitive Franchise 500® Best of the Best, landing the #1 spot in its respective industry category. Both rankings featuring European Wax Center are currently live on Entrepreneur.com and in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

According to Entrepreneur, many of the most successful franchises provide high-quality services to a target group of customers. Since 2004, European Wax Center has been doing just that, building a leading personal care brand that revolutionized out-of-home hair removal. On July 18th 2023, the brand hit a major milestone by opening its 1,000th center in Louisville, Kentucky - Fern Creek. With institutional growth partners representing 40% of European Wax Center's existing centers but 70% of its future pipeline, the company is on the right path to deliver its goal of at least 3,000 European Wax Centers over the long-term.

"We are thrilled that European Wax Center continues to be recognized by Entrepreneur, the premier source for business," said David Berg, CEO of European Wax Center. "We were honored to be listed as the Best of the Best and one of their Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023, ranking #30 out of 1,321. Our success is a direct reflection of our best-in-class franchise business model and our goal of delivering an unparalleled experience for both guests and associates. We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team, passionate franchise partners, and loyal guests who continue to support us."

European Wax Center recently delivered financial results for the second quarter of 2023 which reinforced the strength and consistency of its business model. Franchisees opened 25 net new centers across 19 states, representing a 12.3% increase versus the same quarter of fiscal 2022. System-wide sales of $254.2 million grew 10.0%, primarily driven by net new centers opened and increased spend by guests at existing centers. Total revenue of $59.1 million increased 10.7%, and Adjusted EBITDA grew 13.8% to $21.2 million

The ranking systems for Top Franchises For Multi-Unit Owners and Best of the Best Franchises are based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The growth that European Wax Center continues to experience year-over-year is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the entire company, including all the franchises.

About European Wax Center, Inc.
European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com

SOURCE European Wax Center

Also from this source

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER ANNOUNCES 1,000TH CENTER OPENING

European Wax Center Recognized as one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ by Great Place To Work®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.