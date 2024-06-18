European Wax Center Recognized by Entrepreneur and Featured in July/August Issue as a Top Franchise for Multi-Unit Owners and Best of the Best Franchise

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to be recognized in two of Entrepreneur's most coveted lists for franchises—the 2024 Top Franchises For Multi-Unit Owners and Best of the Best Franchises.

European Wax Center landed the #1 spot in the 2024 Best of the Best feature for the second consecutive year and will be the only franchisor highlighted in its industry. Additionally, Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners, featuring European Wax Center, unveils the top franchisors with the best incentives, systems and overall opportunities for multi-unit ownership. Both rankings are currently live on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

"Our 20th Anniversary has come with many awards and milestones. We are honored to be recognized for a second year in a row by Entrepreneur, the premier source for entrepreneur and business news," said David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "We take great pride in being named Best of the Best for waxing franchises, a testament to the dedication of our team and passionate franchise partners, along with being included on the Top Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners list. The true beneficiaries of all these accolades remain our guests, who are accustomed to exceptional experiences, visit after visit."

European Wax Center was founded in 2004 and started franchising in 2006. Over the years, the brand has continued to demonstrate outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Since its 2021 IPO, the Company has opened over 200 centers, grown network sales by more than 30%, and meaningfully expanded its marketing and guest insights capabilities.

European Wax Center's unique business model has made it a powerful brand in the personal care industry with a loyal consumer base. The brand provides extensive support and award-winning training resources which have compelled franchisees to add more locations to their portfolios. Currently, more than 65% of brand franchise owners have multiple European Wax Center locations.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit https://waxcenter.com/pages/ewc-franchise-page.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

SOURCE European Wax Center