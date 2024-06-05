European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Polish WINS 2024 SELF Healthy Beauty Award

PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its 2024 SELF Healthy Beauty Award win. The brand's EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Polish won under the "Best Body Scrub" category.

Part of EWC's award-winning EWC TREAT® line, the Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Polish helps keep skin soft and smooth with pH balanced ingredients that also refine pores and skin texture. Formulated for acne and ingrown hair-prone skin, Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) and Glycolic and Lactic Acids (AHAs) work at a combined 12% to break down dull skin while granulated pumice physically exfoliates problem areas to help prevent ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts. The EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Polish offers the benefits of physical and chemical exfoliation in one treatment that can be used twice a week.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by SELF in its Healthy Beauty Awards this year. EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Polish was launched in late 2023 as part of our Get Smooth collection, and we are excited to see it receive accolades only six months later," said Andrea Wasserman, Chief Commercial Officer of European Wax Center. "Guests of European Wax Center have come to know our holistic at-home regimen can maintain and extend their wax results, and the EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Polish plays a pivotal role in that process."

The SELF Healthy Beauty Awards honor the best new products that help readers feel good from head to toe. With a heavy focus on active ingredients, input from dermatologists and other experts, and a several-months-long testing process, SELF strives to make sure that the winning products are items that actually work.

European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Polish retails for $18.00 and is available for purchase at all European Wax Center locations as well as through waxcenter.com and Amazon .

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About the SELF Healthy Beauty Awards:

SELF Healthy Beauty Awards is a list of the best skin, hair, makeup, and body-care products of the year. SELF editors test thousands of items and then meticulously review them, all in the name of helping readers figure out what's worth it. Taking care of yourself can and should be a pleasure, and the Healthy Beauty Awards aim to help readers achieve just that.

SOURCE European Wax Center