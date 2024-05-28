European Wax Center's TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes WINS 2024 Men's Health Grooming Awards

PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States is proud to announce its 2024 Men's Health Grooming Award win. European Wax Center was recognized by Men's Health editors for the second consecutive year, with EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes selected as a winner in the "Best Ingrown Treatment" category for 2024. The winning product is featured online now at MensHealth.com .

Formulated with vitamin C, azelaic, kojic, and lactic acids, the EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes brighten skin while helping to prevent and treat ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts. Inspired by two best-selling products, the Brightening Ingrown Hair Serum and Ingrown Hair Wipes, the EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes offer boosted benefits and are a fan-favorite due in part to their convenient and easy-to-use application method. The formula suits all skin types to brighten dark spots, exfoliate, and slow hair regrowth between waxes.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Men's Health. Launched earlier this year, EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes have quickly become a must-have among our guests," said Andrea Wasserman, Chief Commercial Officer of European Wax Center. "Personal care remains a growing interest among men, and we are thrilled to have the world's largest men's magazine share the benefits of our Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes with their readers."

The Men's Health Grooming Awards stand as a gold standard of recognition in the grooming industry, esteemed by both consumers and professionals alike. Renowned for their influence in the health and grooming industry, hundreds of products undergo rigorous testing every year by 15 Men's Health editors who compile their list of winning essentials to incorporate into grooming routines this year.

European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes retail for $34.50 and are available for purchase at all European Wax Center locations as well as through waxcenter.com and Amazon.com .

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About 2024 Men's Health Grooming Awards

Men's Health Grooming Awards has a team of testers that put hundreds of creams, gels, gadgets and more to the test to weed out the duds and give you the absolute best performers out there. This year's Men's Health Grooming Awards winners not only deliver what they promise, they'll make you feel like you're operating on a whole new level. After testing over 200 products in categories ranging from hair to body to gym bag, the Men's Health team of testers came up with a meticulously crafted list of the best of men's products.

