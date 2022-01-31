European Wind Farms Database 2022

Jan 31, 2022, 07:30 ET
The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.
It includes 24982 entries (in 39 countries).
Its content represents 198,5 GW onshore and 199,5 GW offshore.
Detailed Breakdown:
Onshore Market:
- Under construction: 161 entries (7,8 GW)
- Operational: 22312 entries (190,7 GW)
- Offshore market
- Planned: 269 entries (146,5 GW)
- Approved: 39 entries (17,4 GW)
- Under construction: 19 entries (9,3 GW)
- Operational: 143 entries (26,1 GW)
Provided Content:
- Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
- Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
- Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
- Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
