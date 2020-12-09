European Yeast Extract Industry to 2026 - Players Include Lallemand, Carbery Group & Kerry Group

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Yeast Extract Market By Technology (Autolyzed and Hydrolyzed), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications), By Form (Paste, Powder and Flakes), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Yeast Extract Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Yeast is an example of a eukaryotic single-celled microorganism that is classified as one of the members of the fungi kingdom. Baker's yeast is useful in the manufacturing of ethanol production, baked products, and antibiotics for medical uses. It also finds its application in the production of alcoholic beverages, for which saccharomyces cerevisiae is used.



Yeast extract comprises cell contents of yeast that lack the cell wall. Yeast is a eukaryotic unicellular microscopic resourceful organism that belongs to the kingdom fungi. It is widely used in the food & beverage industry for the process of fermentation. Yeast extract is the common name for thick brown partly solid processed yeast products that are obtained from extracts of the cell content. Autolyzed and hydrolysed technology-based products are widely used and these products are available in different forms like fresh, dry, and instant yeasts.



The consequence of this process is yeast extract, a blend of different carbohydrates, minerals, amino acids, and vitamins. As per the European Association for Specialty Yeast Products, cumulative product development in the vegan and plant-based space and also as a meat alternative is creating a new opportunity for the product in order to provide a savory flavor and clean label edge.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Autolyzed and Hydrolyzed. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Paste, Powder and Flakes. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Lallemand, Inc., Carbery Group Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Lesaffre Group, Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd., Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Alltech, Leiber GmbH, and Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Yeast Extract Market, by Technology

1.4.2 Europe Yeast Extract Market, by Application

1.4.3 Europe Yeast Extract Market, by Form

1.4.4 Europe Yeast Extract Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Recent Developments in Global Yeast Extract Market



Chapter 4. Europe Yeast Extract Market by Technology

4.1 Europe Autolyzed Market by Country

4.2 Europe Hydrolyzed Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Yeast Extract Market by Application

5.1 Europe Food & Beverages Market by Country

5.2 Europe Animal Feed Market by Country

5.3 Europe Pharmaceuticals Market by Country

5.4 Europe Other Applications Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Yeast Extract Market by Form

6.1 Europe Paste Market by Country

6.2 Europe Powder Market by Country

6.3 Europe Flakes Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Yeast Extract Market by Country

7.1 Germany Yeast Extract Market

7.1.1 Germany Yeast Extract Market by Technology

7.1.2 Germany Yeast Extract Market by Application

7.1.3 Germany Yeast Extract Market by Form

7.2 UK Yeast Extract Market

7.2.1 UK Yeast Extract Market by Technology

7.2.2 UK Yeast Extract Market by Application

7.2.3 UK Yeast Extract Market by Form

7.3 France Yeast Extract Market

7.3.1 France Yeast Extract Market by Technology

7.3.2 France Yeast Extract Market by Application

7.3.3 France Yeast Extract Market by Form

7.4 Russia Yeast Extract Market

7.4.1 Russia Yeast Extract Market by Technology

7.4.2 Russia Yeast Extract Market by Application

7.4.3 Russia Yeast Extract Market by Form

7.5 Spain Yeast Extract Market

7.5.1 Spain Yeast Extract Market by Technology

7.5.2 Spain Yeast Extract Market by Application

7.5.3 Spain Yeast Extract Market by Form

7.6 Italy Yeast Extract Market

7.6.1 Italy Yeast Extract Market by Technology

7.6.2 Italy Yeast Extract Market by Application

7.6.3 Italy Yeast Extract Market by Form

7.7 Rest of Europe Yeast Extract Market

7.7.1 Rest of Europe Yeast Extract Market by Technology

7.7.2 Rest of Europe Yeast Extract Market by Application

7.7.3 Rest of Europe Yeast Extract Market by Form



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2 Lallemand, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.1.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3 Carbery Group Ltd.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.4 Kerry Group PLC

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5 Lesaffre Group

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6 Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.7 Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.8 Alltech

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.9 Leiber GmbH

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10. Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.2.2 Geographical Expansions:



