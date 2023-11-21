Europe's Booming Diabetes Devices Market: A Comprehensive 2023-2027 Forecast

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest report provides a thorough analysis of the European diabetes devices and therapeutics market, predicting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2027.

The report reveals that the European market size is expected to grow from US$33.604 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$51.911 billion by 2027. This forecast is underpinned by the sector's significant growth over the last five years, where it recorded a CAGR of 10.4%, reaching US$30.439 billion in 2022.

The detailed report encompasses coverage of five major European countries: France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain. Additionally, it offers insights into the broader European region. The databook provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of emerging opportunities in the diabetes devices and therapeutics industry, covering various segments including:

  • Market size and forecast across categories
  • Diagnosis and monitoring devices
  • Therapeutics
  • Route of administration
  • Type of diabetes
  • Distribution channels
  • End users

Key insights are provided for different segments of the market:

  • Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category: This includes analysis of diagnosis and monitoring devices and therapeutics.
  • By Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices: The report segments this into blood glucose monitoring devices, insulin delivery devices, diabetes management mobile applications, and artificial pancreas devices.
  • By Therapeutics: Detailed insights into oral anti-diabetic drugs, insulin, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs.

The databook also provides specific analyses of sub-segments, including types of insulin, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs, as well as insights into the route of administration and type of diabetes. Market share by distribution channels and end users, including online and retail pharmacies, hospitals, diabetes clinics, and homecare, are also detailed.

Key Report Benefits:

  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics in the European diabetes devices and therapeutics market.
  • Develop specific strategies for market segments, identifying growth areas and opportunities.
  • Detailed market share analysis by end users, aiding strategic planning.

This databook is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to understand the market dynamics and identify key trends and drivers in the European diabetes devices and therapeutics industry. The analysis aims to assist stakeholders in formulating market-specific strategies and assessing risks and opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovhgc0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Health and Wellness Trends and Rising Lactose Intolerance Cases Propel Demand

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Health and Wellness Trends and Rising Lactose Intolerance Cases Propel Demand

The "Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Oats, Hemp), Application (Milk, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Cheese, Creamers), Distribution...
Global Fitness Tracker Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2023: Profiles of Key Players Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Ambiotex and Samsung Electronics

Global Fitness Tracker Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2023: Profiles of Key Players Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Ambiotex and Samsung Electronics

The "Fitness Tracker Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.