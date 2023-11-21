Europe's Booming Diabetes Devices Market: A Comprehensive 2023-2027 Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest report provides a thorough analysis of the European diabetes devices and therapeutics market, predicting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2027.

The report reveals that the European market size is expected to grow from US$33.604 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$51.911 billion by 2027. This forecast is underpinned by the sector's significant growth over the last five years, where it recorded a CAGR of 10.4%, reaching US$30.439 billion in 2022.

The detailed report encompasses coverage of five major European countries: France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain. Additionally, it offers insights into the broader European region. The databook provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of emerging opportunities in the diabetes devices and therapeutics industry, covering various segments including:

Market size and forecast across categories

Diagnosis and monitoring devices

Therapeutics

Route of administration

Type of diabetes

Distribution channels

End users

Key insights are provided for different segments of the market:

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category : This includes analysis of diagnosis and monitoring devices and therapeutics.

: This includes analysis of diagnosis and monitoring devices and therapeutics. By Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices : The report segments this into blood glucose monitoring devices, insulin delivery devices, diabetes management mobile applications, and artificial pancreas devices.

: The report segments this into blood glucose monitoring devices, insulin delivery devices, diabetes management mobile applications, and artificial pancreas devices. By Therapeutics: Detailed insights into oral anti-diabetic drugs, insulin, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs.

The databook also provides specific analyses of sub-segments, including types of insulin, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs, as well as insights into the route of administration and type of diabetes. Market share by distribution channels and end users, including online and retail pharmacies, hospitals, diabetes clinics, and homecare, are also detailed.

Key Report Benefits:

Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics in the European diabetes devices and therapeutics market.

Develop specific strategies for market segments, identifying growth areas and opportunities.

Detailed market share analysis by end users, aiding strategic planning.

This databook is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to understand the market dynamics and identify key trends and drivers in the European diabetes devices and therapeutics industry. The analysis aims to assist stakeholders in formulating market-specific strategies and assessing risks and opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovhgc0

