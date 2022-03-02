Europe's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism Report 2021: Prospects for Russian Suppliers, Russia's Potential Response

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism: Prospects for Russian Suppliers, Russia's Potential Response" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European green policy is not only about some ideology but also about charging suppliers of goods for high carbon footprints. The launch of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is nearing and getting more real.

In July 2021, the European Commission published framework conditions of the CBAM implementation. It poses a serious threat to Russian exports. The new carbon regulation will add serious extra costs to exports of Russian businesses to the EU.

Apart from prospects of paying extra fees, the CBAM has sharply intensified discussions in Russia about mechanisms of climate regulation and policies in the field of carbon emissions that Russia should implement.

The new report by the National Energy Security Fund elaborates on the following issues:

Main parameters of the CBAM. Reorganization of the Emissions Trading System. The CBAM launch schedule. The suggested carbon fee collection mechanism.

Possible consequences of the CBAM for Russia . Initial estimations of potential losses. Main industries in the risk zone.

. Initial estimations of potential losses. Main industries in the risk zone. Russia's reaction to the CBAM. Formation of Russia's negotiation position. Suggested variants of minimization of CBAM implications and feasibility of such measures.

reaction to the CBAM. Formation of negotiation position. Suggested variants of minimization of CBAM implications and feasibility of such measures. Potential beneficiaries of the CBAM in Russia . Formation of the carbon footprint reduction services sector in Russia . Utilizers, foresters and financiers.

. Formation of the carbon footprint reduction services sector in . Utilizers, foresters and financiers. Main climate policy regulators in Russia . Key figures. Positions of relevant ministries and agencies.

. Key figures. Positions of relevant ministries and agencies. Formation of the regulatory framework of Russia's new climate policy. The analysis of new decrees, laws and strategies. Creation of the system to monitor greenhouse gas emissions of enterprises.

new climate policy. The analysis of new decrees, laws and strategies. Creation of the system to monitor greenhouse gas emissions of enterprises. Prospects of the introduction of carbon payments in Russia . A pilot project of a low-carbon cluster in the Sakhalin Region.

. A pilot project of a low-carbon cluster in the Sakhalin Region. Medium-term forecast of developments.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

CBAM AS NEW ECONOMIC REALITY

The history of carbon border regulations

Main parameters of CBAM

CBAM as an instrument of discrimination

Consequences of CBAM for Russia

THE POSITION OF RUSSIAN REGULATORS ON LOW-CARBON DEVELOPMENT ENFORCEMENT

Formation of the legal framework of the new climate policy

Climate issues in Russia's National Security Strategy

National Security Strategy Development of CBAM response measures

Actions of Russian regulators in the CBAM context

MAIN BENEFICIARIES OF CBAM IN RUSSIA

Utilizers

Foresters

Financiers

CONCLUSION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2x4fo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets