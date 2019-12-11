Europe's Digital Leaders Come Together to Kick-Off 'Year of Sustainability' at KickStart Europe 2020

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual digital infrastructure and investments conference KickStart Europe, will take place again on 27th and 28th of January 2020 in Amsterdam. Amidst mounting pressures for greener business, Europe's top digital leaders, 30+ partners and 35+ speakers will meet and discuss ideas around the growing challenges of sustainability in the digital industry.

C-level speakers from CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, QTS, Iron Mountain and Interxion will join over 1,000 industry leaders to "KickStart" the year and discuss greener solutions.

Last November, the European Parliament formally recognized the climate crisis, and the newly installed European Commission set a goal to become a climate neutral continent by 2050. Societies are also increasingly digital dependent with Europe's digital infrastructure on track to double in size in the next five years. As a result, Europe's digital industry will be under closer scrutiny.

How will the digital economy facilitate this growth, while also meeting green standards? Digital industry leaders will try to find the answers at the third edition of the Strategy & Networking conference, KickStart Europe.

Topics covered at the event will include:





EU Sustainability Agenda and innovative solutions Development of existing and emerging data hubs in Europe The growing need for skilled staff Digital infrastructure investment trends Cloud developments that change business models

Stijn Grove, Managing Director of Digital Gateway to Europe and organizer of the event, commented: "Last year, KickStart Europe tackled the need for more investment in the digital industry, but this year we will be heavily focussed on a much bigger problem of climate change that we must recognise as business leaders."

About KickStart Europe

KickStart Europe 2020 takes place on January 27 (Welcome Reception) and January 28 (Conference Day) at RAI Amsterdam.

KickStart Europe is an initiative by Digital Gateway to Europe, an Amsterdam-based promotion and research company, focused on data hubs and the development of the European data center market.

Created by the industry, for the industry, KickStart Europe brings the global digital infrastructure industry together. Supported by organizations from digital infrastructure: data centers, Internet Exchanges, cloud and connectivity providers.

