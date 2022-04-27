Europe's Largest Retailer Set to Drive Omni-Channel Excellence with Help of Event-Driven Architecture

ZURICH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, announced today that the Schwarz Group, a multinational retail group with Lidl and Kaufland as brands in food retailing, is implementing Solace PubSub+ Platform to improve the performance and scalability of their IT infrastructure.

As one of the top retailers in the world, the Schwarz Group's goal is to meet customer expectations and to act efficiently and sustainably in the face of growing demand in the market. In order to do so, their IT infrastructure – which spanned stores, their supply chain, datacenters, an increasing number of IoT devices and both online and app-based shopping experiences – had to be further optimized.

The messaging and integration layer had to be architected in a way that facilitated the rapid rate of innovation and growth the Schwarz Group required, and to meet customer expectations for a more integrated shopping experience. Replacing synchronous batch updates with real-time, event-driven data sharing will modernize supply chain and merchandise management systems so the Schwarz Group can offer customers the real-time online shopping experience they are demanding.

To meet their need for a stable, reliable, and future-proof hybrid integration platform, the Schwarz Group is replacing its legacy messaging middleware with PubSub+ Platform, Solace's sophisticated event streaming and management platform that reliably streams information between applications, devices and user interfaces across geographies and diverse cloud and on-premises environments. As underlying infrastructure the Schwarz Group has introduced its container platform that is used to run Solace PubSub+ together with event-driven microservices. Requirements like independent scaling, accelerated deployment and provisioning, and messaging-as-a-service leads to resource efficiencies and shorter time to market. A higher flexibility assures that the Schwarz Group meets customer expectations at any time – now and in times of seasonal bursts. Cloud and IoT readiness are major requirements to stay ahead of the competition in the future.

"Linking decentralized and siloed services in stores across Europe and in the U.S. with our existing ecosystem of traditional business systems and integration platforms will help us take many activities and customer interactions to a whole new level," said Michael Weidig, Head of IT Engineering and Integration Services, Schwarz IT. "For example, we will be able to offer our customers a next-generation omni-channel experience, give ourselves a 360-degree view of all their activity, and always offer a responsive experience even amidst sales and seasonal bursts of activity."

The Schwarz Group began implementing PubSub+ Platform in mid-2021 and is scheduled to complete the implementation and migration of their systems by June 2022.

"We're excited to be helping the Schwarz Group expand their already successful business and offer their customers an excellent omni-channel experience through the implementation of an event mesh powered by PubSub+ Platform," said Vincent Rontani, VP Europe, Solace. "We look forward to seeing them realize the same kinds of benefits we've helped other large European retailers achieve as they continue to expand their footprint globally."

About the Schwarz Group

For further information on the Schwarz Group, see www.gruppe.schwarz/en/press.

About Solace

Solace helps enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts

Europe & Americas

IBA International

Jamie Kightley

[email protected]

+44 (0) 1572 757932

UK

Positive

Inés Mitsou

[email protected]

+44 (0)770 388 4664

APAC

Rice Communications

Neil Mirano

[email protected]

+65 3157 5685

SOURCE Solace Corporation