Europe's largest sustainable energy innovation event goes virtual to spark international business opportunities

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EIT InnoEnergy , the world's largest sustainable energy engine, launches its first virtual edition of The Business Booster event, offering international participants more access to its sustainable portfolio of technologies than ever before. TBB.Connect will take place online from the 4-5 of November 2020 and will bring together global energy investors, policy makers and start-ups to trigger new sustainable business opportunities.

In a bid to accelerate the energy transition, the two-day virtual event will showcase over 150 of the best emerging sustainable energy technologies. With more than 100 start-up pitching sessions, TBB.Connect also boasts a range of C-Level speakers who will discuss the challenges the energy sector faces today. Speakers include Daniel M. Kammen, Lead author for the IPCC, winner of 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, Professor, UC Berkeley; Emmanuel Lagarrigue Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Schneider Electric; Giles Dickson, CEO, WindEurope and Michael E. Webber, Chief Science & Technology Officer, ENGIE.

The announcement comes as EIT InnoEnergy recently expanded into the US, with the opening of its Boston office. Typically, the event rotates around different European capital cities. However, EIT InnoEnergy has taken the strategic decision to make this year's event virtual to safeguard its ecosystem from COVID-19 and offer participation to its growing US innovation community.

About EIT InnoEnergy

EIT InnoEnergy is the leading engine for innovation and entrepreneurship in sustainable energy across Europe and beyond.

EIT InnoEnergy has provided investments and added value services to some 380 sustainable energy related start-ups, of those 30+ are in storage, including flagship players like Northvolt, a vertically integrated sustainable battery manufacturer, and Skeleton Technologies, a global leader in ultracapacitors who is playing a key role within leading OEMs.

Following the mandate of the EU Commission, EIT InnoEnergy is leading the industrial stream of the European Battery Alliance in 2017, a European Commission initiative to build a strong and competitive European battery industry.

EIT InnoEnergy was established in 2010, has invested €560 million in sustainable energy innovations and is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT).

