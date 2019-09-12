Europe's Leading ED-tech Start-up Empowering U.S. Students to Excel in Their Studies

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's leading online-learning platform, StuDocu , launches its first U.S. scholarship program this September. StuDocu is on a global mission to set knowledge free and empower students to excel at their studies, and in life. With the understanding that not all students have the same means to finance their studies, StuDocu's aim is to level out the playing field and help make higher education more accessible to everyone. Following their massive success and expansion in Europe, Latin America and Oceania, StuDocu want to focus on also setting students from the U.S. up for success.

Marnix Broer, CEO and co-founder of StuDocu, believes that, "Dedication is the most important driver of success." Whilst StuDocu cannot influence tuition fees, or the cost of living, they can help ease the financial burden many students face. "StuDocu wants to reward students who are dedicated to improving themselves and the world around them through education," continues Broer, "and who could use some additional financial support."

Students wishing to apply for the StuDocu Scholarship are in luck! With no lengthy essay requirements, or minimum GPA, the application process takes less than 15 minutes to complete. To be eligible, applicants must:

Be 16 years or older

Be a permanent legal U.S. resident

Be enrolled in a school listed on the U.S. Department of Education website

Briefly describe how the StuDocu Scholarship will empower them

Find out more about the StuDocu Scholarship and eligibility criteria here - https://www.studocu.com/en-us/scholarship

About StuDocu

Founded in 2013 by four Dutch students, StuDocu is an online, global community where students and educators can share study resources and answer each other's study-related questions. StuDocu covers all subjects and has course-specific study resources for more than 1500 universities worldwide. Today, the platform helps over 9 million students every month and is one of the biggest educational websites in the world.

