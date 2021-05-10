Eurosets Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Integrated ECLS System, ECMOLife

A complete and integrated system for ECLS therapy, ECMOLife is a life-saving device that is able to temporarily replace the functions of severely compromised heart and lungs. The device acts as an external artificial organ connected to the patient through the main blood vessels and is used in cases where pharmacological therapy is considered insufficient providing temporary support to patients in different therapeutic areas, including ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS). These therapies are used to treat patients suffering from ventricular disease, cardiac arrest or respiratory failure resulting from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), H1N1, SARS, or COVID-19 infections.

ECMOLife features a magnetic-levitating centrifugal pump, which minimizes both hemolysis and friction to prevent coagulation, optimal performance and enhanced biocompatibility. A backup console, integrated into the system, automatically runs within 30 seconds in the case of primary device failure, allowing for the ongoing support of ICU operations. The system also has various safety functions to optimize the user experience, such as integrated sensors that perform non-invasive, real-time monitoring of key metabolic and hemodynamic parameters and auxiliary external batteries for extra procedural time.

"The ECMOLife system's enhanced biocompatibility provides patients with the ideal and close-to-native physiological perfusion. The device is a multi-functional, integrated system that decreases the total cost of ownership and is easy to operate by clinical professionals with less training," said Srinath Venkatasubramanian, Industry Analyst, Transformational Health. "Unlike competitors that offer integrated systems with conventional technology and with dated versions of components, Eurosets designed the ECMOLife with the best contemporary technology in the market, in terms of pumping, monitoring, and transporting, thereby improving the standard of care."

Eurosets has emerged as a frontrunner in the ECLS market . The company addresses market needs and existing gaps in clinical adoption by creating advanced and new-generation products to improve the therapy's clinical efficiency and outcome. Such an approach involves the in-house capability to manufacture the ECMO system and related disposables, with biocompatible coated circuits and oxygenators designed to enhance performance and minimize the risk of hemolysis and coagulation. The company has various patents for its specialized ECLS components and sensor-based digital monitoring, and its products have been extensively tested for effectiveness in several clinical studies.

"Eurosets' ECMOLife device, even though new in the market, has already gained rapid traction, with approximately 400 patients treated and 60 centers actively using the device on-site," noted Venkatasubramanian. "With the right product and presence in the field, the company is well-positioned to scale up rapidly as the clinical indications for the use of ECMO widen."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Eurosets

Eurosets S.r.l. is a company part of GVM Care & Research, based in Medolla (MO), in the heart of the Italian biomedical district, leader in the production of advanced medical devices and owner of more than 40 registered international patents. 230 employees and 4 branches in Germany, France, Belgium and China. Thanks to the internal development of the whole cycle of the product, Eurosets allows patients to have state-of-the-art tecnologies at their disposal at any time.

Celebrating 30 years of activity in 2021, the company's major product lines are: Cardiopulmonary, products for the oxygenation system and related circuits used during the cardiac surgery; ECLS Extra Corporeal Life Support, devices for cardiac and cardiopulmonary assistance; Wound management, devices for the treatment and healing of injuries with topical negative pressure wound therapy; Orthopaedic Drainage, devices for autotrasfusion of blood; Chest drainage, drainage devices for thoracic surgery and post cardiac surgery; Surgical Support, surgical devices for the perioperative period. www.eurosets.com

