Eurotas Expands its Customer Portfolio for WIT

Those modules will enable all Trackwise™ users and admins to perform and execute daily activities in an enhanced manner than they are able to today.

The OFC added the ability to perform instant complicated batch calculation on the form of deviations / Non-Conformity records. The LUC will be used mainly for the upcoming new sites rollouts that are planned in the next months in which large amount of login accounts needs to be created in a short period. Lastly, the ACE will provide instant CS (SDS) generation to enable all validation activities and compare instantly the configuration as part of the IQ execution.

Over the last 2 years, since the WIT was released, Eurotas' WIT has had tremendous success as numerous pharmaceutical companies have purchased the WIT as a Trackwise™ add-on product to enhance their Trackwise™ with abilities that are not part of today's Trackwise™. With this, Eurotas has had strong growth since the initial release till date, specifically with today's announcement on the new purchase by a top pharma company, which will contribute to the WIT implementations strong pipeline for 2018.

"We are very pleased with the acceptance of the WIT by the pharma industry and this recent product sale is aligned with our growth strategy for the coming years," said Yoni Halimi, Eurotas' Co-Founder.

"We wanted to add value to all companies that choose Trackwise™ as their quality management system (QMS) software, by offering the WIT with its current 9 modules that are designed to increase the use and the flexibility of Trackwise™. We look to enhance Trackwise™ with our WS based tool, the WIT, which is a simple, fully configurable, state of the art software and most important a validated tool."

WIT offers different modules, which allow end-users and admins to conduct better their daily activities that are circulating Trackwise™. More information is available at www.use-wit.com.

About the OFC

OFC provides users with one of the most required functions in TrackWise™, the ability to perform instant on form calculations. OFC is a predefined and configurable Web Service that is able to perform advanced math formulas. The module also offers the option to perform calculations according to defined selected selection values and to show the result as per the company's internal calculation logic.

More information is available at www.euro-tas.eu/wit/ofc/.

About the LUC

LUC module provides an automated way to create login accounts in mass numbers, including changes/updates to exiting login accounts with multiple user roles. LUC allows in one-step to create persons and to create login accounts for those persons, taking into considerations all the attributes for those login accounts.

More information is available at www.euro-tas.eu/wit/luc/.

About the ACE

The ACE tool generates in a single click an up to date SDS/CS, with the entire system configuration in Excel format, which allows a quick and instant SDS/CS sign off. Not only that, this document is formatted and aligned in a way that allows administrators to find in a blink of an eye a specific configuration property across several configuration features. The ACE has proved to reduce significantly the validation efforts and increase its quality.

More information is available at www.euro-tas.eu/wit/ace/.

About Eurotas

Eurotas is a consulting company that specializes in providing complete solution to all aspects of EQMS (Enterprise Quality Management Software) implementations and administration as well as on demand services to other EQMS systems.

Eurotas is an innovative and fast growing life science consultancy based on experts' knowledge and experience and specializes in the following disciplines: Quality Management (QA), Technical Services, Validation, Compliance, Project Management and Quality Assurance activities.

For more information visit euro-tas.eu or email us at contact@euro-tas.eu

