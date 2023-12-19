Eurotech publishes Everyware GreenEdge software in AWS Marketplace: a simple, innovative, and secure way to onboard to AWS IoT services

News provided by

Eurotech

19 Dec, 2023, 02:45 ET

Eurotech's software solution simplifies enrollment from hours of coding to just a few clicks while consolidating IoT costs into one AWS bill

AMARO, Italy, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a provider of Edge Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies, is proud to introduce Everyware GreenEdge - a software solution designed to address typical challenges that occur during the onboarding and management of Edge Internet of Things (IoT) devices at scale. These challenges include time-consuming errors, security vulnerabilities, inconsistent data, and ultimately, unmanageable IoT devices with insecure credentials.

With Everyware GreenEdge, customers can effortlessly enroll edge devices with just a few clicks and establish connection to Amazon Web Services (AWS), unlocking access to the full suite of AWS services, including AWS IoT Analytics.

"We are incredibly proud to make our integrated offering available in AWS Marketplace, combining our 30 years of edge expertise with the extensive IoT portfolio and global reach that AWS provides," says Paul Chawla, CEO of Eurotech. "Everyware GreenEdge confirms Eurotech's commitment to 'Unleash the Power of the Edge' by staying true to our business principles of delivering simple, agnostic, and secure solutions. More than a product, Everyware GreenEdge empowers our customers to achieve their digital ambitions with confidence and speed," Chawla concludes.

Everyware GreenEdge merges the functionality of AWS IoT Greengrass and Eurotech's Everyware Software Framework (ESF), and leverages capabilities of Eurotech's Everyware Cloud (EC) for remote device management.

A key feature of this solution is Eurotech's innovative Zero-Touch-Provisioning (ZTP). With ZTP, once the device gets connected, it automatically handles the download of necessary certificates and initiates the preconfigured setup, reducing the once error-prone and time-consuming process from several hours to just a few minutes, requiring only minimal skills by the installer.

Moreover, the user interface provided by Everyware GreenEdge covers everything from hardware integration to communication with diverse devices and sensors, enabling both field protocol support and access to AWS services to build comprehensive applications.

Configuration is made intuitive with simplified administration tools, eliminating the need for extensive coding and transforming the setup process into a smooth workflow.

In addition to its technical advantages, Everyware GreenEdge comes with a unified billing system for all software and services related costs in Amazon Marketplace. This streamlines the procurement process, making it easier for customers to access and manage the solution while also benefiting from AWS's trusted billing infrastructure.

Everyware GreenEdge will be offered across Eurotech's Edge portfolio starting with the ReliaGATE 10-14, making it the industry's first gateway to feature this solution, designed with security in mind, and certified to meet PSA Level 1, ISA/IEC 62443-4-2 standards.

With Everyware GreenEdge, this device evolves into an all-in-one solution, facilitating seamless access-to-AWS configuration, accelerating deployment, and ensuring industrial-grade security and data integrity.

Everyware GreenEdge is currently available in preview.

Businesses interested in evaluating Everyware GreenEdge during the final beta phase are encouraged to contact Eurotech directly.

To find out more, visit: https://www.eurotech.com/everyware-greenedge/

About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH.MI) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions – complete with services, software and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions,

Eurotech has partnered with leading companies in their field of action, with the view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Learn more

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897403/Eurotech_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Eurotech veröffentlicht Everyware GreenEdge-Software im AWS Marketplace: ein einfacher, innovativer und sicherer Weg zum Einstieg in die AWS IoT-Services

Eurotech, ein Anbieter von Edge Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT)-Technologien, ist stolz darauf, Everyware GreenEdge vorzustellen - eine...
Eurotech publishes Everyware GreenEdge software in AWS Marketplace: a simple, innovative, and secure way to onboard to AWS IoT services

Eurotech publishes Everyware GreenEdge software in AWS Marketplace: a simple, innovative, and secure way to onboard to AWS IoT services

Eurotech, a provider of Edge Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies, is proud to introduce Everyware GreenEdge - a software solution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.