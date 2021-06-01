Eurovision Sport selects Streann OTT platform

MIAMI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurovision Sport, the sports department of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), has partnered up with Streann Media to develop a new set of content offerings for the upcoming multi-platform era of major sporting events. Through innovative initiatives - where the sports federation, broadcasters, and social platforms work together- Eurovision Sport aims to ensure that sport gains maximum exposure to new audiences worldwide.

The partnership between Streann and Eurovision Sport brings sports fans must-see live action, replays, and behind-the-scenes content from the portfolio of sports federations and rights owners currently in partnerships with the European Broadcasting Union.

"This is a fantastic partnership with Streann Media, which already provided a great experience during the European Aquatics Championships. Among many unique features, we appreciate Streann's ability to create innovative platforms while having their support team fully involved within our project delivery," noted Franck Choquard, Head of Content and Platforms, Eurovision Sport at the EBU. "We chose them because of the technology and flexibility of their product but have been even more impressed by their supporting team. In a short period of time, we became an amazing worldwide 24/7 team."

With the European Aquatics competition in Budapest on May 10-23, Eurovision Sport took a new approach to its content strategy, going direct to consumers. Some content did not easily find space in regular linear TV programming in some countries, and this is where having a bespoke OTT strategy with geo-blocking / cross-promotion of EBU Members' coverage, together with innovative new features, came into play.

Streann Media has the technology to distribute the sports content to any devices like iOS, Android, Roku Apple TV, Android TV and run programmatic advertising on any device.

"We are thrilled to bring new sports content experiences to the market. It is a great honor to partner with Eurovision Sport and bring stunning experiences to fans on all devices and platforms. We are thinking outside the box seats!" said Streann Media Co-founder and CEO, Gio Punzo.

Streann Media is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for market-first delivery, engagement and monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards for its easy-to-use, all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com .

