EUSA Pharma Announces Appointment of Carsten Thiel as President Europe and Darrel P. Cohen as Head of Clinical Development

HEMEL HEMPSTED, England and BOSTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EUSA Pharma (EUSA), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare disease, today announced the strengthening of its senior leadership team with the appointments of Carsten Thiel as President Europe and Darrel P. Cohen as Head of Clinical Development. Both Dr Thiel and Dr Cohen bring extensive senior level pharmaceutical company experience to these newly-created roles, and will lead EUSA's growing commercial infrastructure in Europe and worldwide late-stage clinical development activities respectively.

Carsten Thiel PhD brings 27 years' commercial experience to EUSA gained in a variety of international roles in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently he was CEO of US-based gene therapy specialist Abeona Therapeutics Inc. This followed a number of years as Chief Commercial Officer at rare disease leader Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he previously led the company's EMEA, Asia Pacific and Australasia organizations. Prior to this he was the Head of Europe at Amgen, which followed a period leading the company's European oncology franchise. He started his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Hoffmann La-Roche and holds a PhD in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

Darrel P. Cohen MD, PhD is a hematologist / oncologist with 20 years' clinical development experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He joins EUSA from Pfizer's global oncology organization where he was Vice President, Clinical Development Leader, having previously led clinical development for multiple successful oncology products, including XALKORI® and SUTENT®. Prior to this he was a Director of Clinical Research at Sanofi-Aventis Oncology and an Associate Director of Clinical Research at Pharmacia Oncology. He was previously a Hematology / Oncology Fellow, then Associate in Medicine at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC having gained his MD and PhD in Microbiology from the Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA.

Lee Morley, EUSA Pharma's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome Carsten and Darrel to EUSA. Both bring significant experience, vision and proven executional skills to the Company, which will prove invaluable as we continue the rapid expansion in Europe, Emerging Markets and the United States. With the ongoing commercial roll out of FOTIVDA® in Europe and QARZIBA® and SYLVANT® globally, and the ramping up of development activities targeting a number of additional indications for SYLVANT® and QARZIBA®, we look forward to our new colleagues contributing to EUSA's ongoing success."

Carsten Thiel, EUSA Pharma's President Europe, said, "EUSA Pharma has made great progress building a strong oncology and rare disease business in just a few years, and I am honored to lead the expansion of its commercialization activities in Europe. The Company has brought together a compelling portfolio, and I am excited at the prospect of helping EUSA achieve its ambitious plans for these specialist products."

Darrel P. Cohen, EUSA Pharma's Head of Clinical Development, said, "As an oncologist I have followed EUSA's rapid development into a fully-fledged oncology and rare disease business, and I welcome this opportunity to contribute to the Company's ongoing success as it expands its clinical development activities. Since acquiring the global rights to SYLVANT® at the start of the year the Company has the opportunity to significantly extend its use, in addition to further developing QARZIBA®, and I look forward to leading EUSA's drive to make its innovative products available to as many patients as possible."

Founded in March 2015, EUSA Pharma is a world-class biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare disease. The company has extensive commercial operations in the United States and Europe, alongside a direct presence in select other markets across the globe. EUSA Pharma is led by an experienced management team with a strong record of building successful pharmaceutical companies, and is supported by significant funding raised from leading life science investor EW Healthcare Partners. For more information please visit www.eusapharma.com.

