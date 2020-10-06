euShare Launches First Application exclusively designed to Share the Health!

HUDSON, Wis., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- euShare is the first application dedicated to sharing the health for at risk populations and their family members. At risk populations have a greater risk of communicable diseases like CORONAVIRUS, common cold, and influenza due to multiple factors. euShare is a platform for employees and consumers to rate their experience with a business based on how well that business or service is protecting its employees and consumers from the spread of communicable diseases. These ratings can then be used to plan travel, employment, and commerce.

"We are working tirelessly to provide a valuable tool for at risk populations, and we need everyone's help to do it," stated Jason Buchen, one of the application's developers.