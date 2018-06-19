eusoh Raises $2M Seed Financing to Build Their Scalable, Disruptive Alternative to Insurance

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eusoh ("you-so"), the leading platform for protecting against unexpected costs, announces a $2 Million seed round to market the launch of its upcoming platform. Billed as the best alternative to insurance, eusoh is the brainchild of Dr. Allen Kamrava, who was frustrated with the state of the insurance industry. Starting with Vet care, eusoh is looking to redefine the way consumers protect against unforeseen expenses. The platform membership is an on-demand protection plan that funds losses retrospectively, only if and when they happen.

Introducing eusoh, the pet care we share

With this funding announcement, eusoh will further scale its technology and marketing operations. Its financial model has been validated using historical data with one of its institutional financial partners, and it is currently in discussions for strategic partnerships. In addition, a Series A round is projected in coming months to accelerate growth into additional markets.

Currently, visitors to eusoh.com have limited access to the beta version of the platform, which is only fully accessible to a select group of early adopters and brand ambassadors. Members who sign up can join groups before the official launch date and invite friends and family to join them. Animal lovers can pledge donations to rescue animals for vet bills incurred. eusoh's platform sits in contrast with the legacy premium model of insurance that charge clients regardless of whether there are any costs incurred.

"People prefer to save money and share on demand," says Allen. "Consumers today are used to having technology make their lives easier and cheaper. Technology is connecting consumers directly, disintermediating the expensive middle enterprises, as epitomized with cars and rentals, so why not have their financial protection on demand as well? Our generation is also incredibly charitable, and the idea that together we can touch the lives of every pet in this country, with micro-contributions aligns with our vision."

For more information about this rapidly growing movement and to find out how pets and shelters can benefit from it, please contact info@eusoh.com. Learn more at eusoh.com.

About eusoh

eusoh is a new crowd-sharing software platform that provides an affordable and transparent way for consumers to share expenses using scalable technology and the power of community. eusoh streamlines expense sharing by allowing consumers to select and join groups to crowd-share unexpected expenses. The platform is designed to avoid the costs of storing and collecting money that burden traditional risk-pooling models. eusoh is built on patent-pending technology and is designed to give consumers more control, choice, and transparency over their unexpected costs. Consumers create or join assembled groups by subscribing to eusoh online.

