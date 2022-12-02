Euson Lindsay Health LLC Acquires The Green House Cottages of Carmel

Acquisition further expands the company's vision of the skilled nursing small home concept

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euson Lindsay Health LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Green House Cottages of Carmel. The deal closed Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Green House Cottages of Carmel is located at 126th and Rangeline Rd in Carmel IN and since 2016 has provided skilled nursing care for its residents in a home like environment. Consisting of 72 beds across six buildings, the facility has focused on short-term rehabilitation, memory care and long-term care.

"We love this facility, its employees and most importantly its residents. The houses are beautiful and well built, the location is perfect, and Carmel is a wonderful city," said Matt Euson, CEO of Euson Lindsay Health LLC. "We can't wait to provide excellent care to our residents while expanding our vision of the small home concept to replace institutionalized care for our elderly."

"We are so excited to bring the Restoracy brand to Hamilton County. This growth is a sign that those seeking nursing home services are looking for an alternative to the traditional model that has been around for 60 years," said Bryan Lindsay, Co-founder, and Executive Director at Carmel. "We look forward to furthering our reputation of providing exceptional care through superior staffing ratios in the most home-like setting imaginable."

"We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with a company that is as passionate as we are about small home care for our residents," said Andrew Greenwood of Green House Senior Living. "Euson Lindsay Health wants to make this concept the new standard in care for those needing skilled nursing."

Euson Lindsay Health LLC owns and operates The Restoracy of Whitestown, a skilled nursing campus on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Green House Cottages of Carmel will be rebranded as The Restoracy of Carmel. With this acquisition Euson Lindsay Health LLC becomes the largest owner and operator of the skilled nursing small home concept in Indiana. To learn more about our facilities and care visit therestoracy.com. Follow us on Facebook to see recent events, programs and celebrations with residents and staff.

