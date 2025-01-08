Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc Appoints Ian Canning as President and Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc (EACOWT), which operate as a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, today announced the appointment of Ian Canning as president and chief executive officer (CEO). His appointment by the EACOWT board of directors became effective on December 20, 2024.

Ian Canning, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc (EACOWT)

Ian served as EACOWT's chief operating officer and most recently served as the company's acting CEO. He brings a wealth of leadership experience in the global satellite communications (SATCOM) and telecommunications industries, along with a proven track record driving strategic growth, operational excellence and commercial success. Ian joined OneWeb Technologies' (OWT's) predecessor, TrustComm, in 2012 as COO, helping to lead its successful acquisition by OneWeb and transformation into a U.S. proxy company. Recently, his leadership was instrumental in OWT's merger and integration with Eutelsat America Corp.

Previously Ian led global product innovation and marketing at Stratos Global Corp. Prior to that, at Iridium Satellite LLC, he led sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), establishing key partnerships for the business. Ian's extensive experience includes running sales and business development and driving commercial initiatives within global leaders Inmarsat, Nortel and Motorola.

In his new role as CEO, Ian will be responsible for furthering the combined EACOWT vision of providing global satellite connectivity, innovative solutions and exceptional support focused on meeting the mission requirements of the U.S. government. His appointment follows the departure of Kevin Steen, who was CEO of the combined EACOWT entity since May 2024, having served as CEO of OWT since 2022.

"Ian has been instrumental in driving EACOWT's operational and business success and strengthening our reputation as a leader in the satellite communications industry. His vision and commitment to excellence make him the ideal person to lead the company into its next phase of growth," said Dr. Pamela Drew, chair, EACOWT Board of Directors.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such an exciting time for EACOWT. Our team is dedicated to delivering innovative and secure SATCOM solutions to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. government and its allies and I look forward to continuing our mission of providing resilient, multi-orbit satellite capabilities to address our customers' unique challenges," said Ian Canning.

"Ian Canning's experience in advancing new technologies in the satellite world, combined with his deep industry knowledge, positions him well to lead EACOWT and drive its continued success in delivering Eutelsat's innovative solutions to the U.S. government and its allies," said Eva Berneke, CEO, Eutelsat Group.

About Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc

Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc (EACOWT) is a commercial satellite communications (SATCOM) services provider, offering resilient fixed and mobile solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. Operating in combination as a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, EACOWT provides consultative and customer-first solutions with access to a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of 600+ satellites and a global fleet of 36 geostationary (GEO) satellites. The company has a long-standing record of meeting the mission requirements of U.S. government customers through our technical achievement, operational excellence and service commitment. Learn more at https://eacowt.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

