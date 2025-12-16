Eutelsat Network Solutions Selected as a Strategic Partner to Launch Global Rollout of Intellian Technologies' OW7MP Manpack SATCOM User Terminal

HOUSTON and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eutelsat Network Solutions , the company that empowers the U.S. government and its allies to connect confidently, and Intellian Technologies , a leading global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Eutelsat Network Solutions will initiate the global launch and availability of Intellian Technologies' OW7MP Manpack satellite communications (SATCOM) user terminal.

Eutelsat Network Solutions is a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat, a global connectivity provider and world's only GEO–LEO operator. The Intellian OW7MP Manpack is engineered to operate on Eutelsat's low-latency OneWeb low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.

"We're proud to serve as the worldwide launch partner for Intellian's OW7MP Manpack," said Ian Canning, President and CEO, Eutelsat Network Solutions. "The Manpack offers the exceptional connectivity and continuous situational awareness our customers expect, operating in even the most challenging government and military environments."

"Eutelsat Network Solutions is a leader known for its reputation and dedication to delivering customer-first solutions," said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies. "Eutelsat Network Solutions is a trusted partner to its customers, providing dependable, enterprise-grade connectivity engineered to perform in the most challenging environments. We are proud to form this strategic partnership and launch the Manpack terminal first through Eutelsat Network Solutions, accelerating access to reliable SATCOM connectivity worldwide."

Intellian's OW7MP Manpack is designed for demanding, high-pressure conflict environments, offering rapid deployment through one-touch network acquisition and automated true north calibration. Its optimized, lightweight form factor and durable construction are engineered to withstand front-line, mission-critical operations, all while fitting easily into a standard military backpack.

The OW7MP Manpack also offers situational performance without disruption. It features resilient Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) support, enabling the use of alternative positioning, navigation and timing (A-PNT) devices to maintain operations in denied environments.

To learn more about the Intellian OW7MP Manpack user terminal or schedule a demo, visit https://eutelsatns.us/contact/.

About Eutelsat Network Solutions

Eutelsat Network Solutions delivers purpose-built satellite solutions for the U.S. government and allied partners. As the U.S. proxy company of Eutelsat, Eutelsat Network Solutions offers unique access to Eutelsat's global GEO fleet and OneWeb LEO constellation. Eutelsat Network Solutions combines next-generation multi-orbit satellite capabilities with a collaborative approach and unmatched mission support to deliver secure, reliable connectivity and performance, even in challenging environments. Visit EutelsatNS.us for more information. Follow us on: LinkedIn | X

About Intellian Technologies

Intellian Technologies Inc. (KOSDAQ: 189300) is a global leader in satellite connectivity solutions, enabling reliable communications across land, sea, air, and space. Since its founding in 2004, Intellian has delivered end-to-end systems tailored to the evolving needs of the Mobility, Energy, Defense, Government, and Enterprise sectors.

Driven by customer insight and emerging market demands, Intellian develops advanced technologies that support mission-critical operations and open new market opportunities. Its product portfolio includes flat panel and parabolic terminals, integrated gateways, and platform-level solutions designed for both commercial and defense applications - all with a focus on multi-orbit compatibility and next-generation satellite networks. Through continuous investment in R&D and global field operations, Intellian empowers organizations worldwide to stay agile, informed, and connected.

For more information, please visit: www.intelliantech.com.

SOURCE Eutelsat Network Solutions