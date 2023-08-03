EUV Lithography Market Set for Rapid Growth at 21.8% CAGR, Revolutionizing Semiconductor Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market by Equipment (Light Sources, Masks and Optics), End User (Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) and Foundry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EUV lithography market is forecast to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2028 from USD 9.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the 2023-2028 period.

EUV lithography addresses the limitations of traditional optical lithography, which has reached its physical limits in terms of resolution. The shorter wavelength of EUV light allows for the creation of smaller features and tighter patterns on silicon wafers, enabling the fabrication of advanced microchips with greater transistor density. The key component in EUV lithography is the EUV light source, which involves generating and manipulating highly energetic light at 13.5 nm. This is achieved by using a laser to create plasma from a tin droplet, which emits EUV radiation. The EUV light is then reflected and focused using a series of precisely engineered mirrors to transfer the desired pattern onto a silicon wafer coated with a light-sensitive material called a photoresist.

EUV lithography offers several advantages over previous lithography techniques. First, it allows for a significant increase in chip density, enabling the production of more powerful and complex ICs. Second, it simplifies the manufacturing process by reducing the number of steps required for pattern transfer, enhancing production efficiency. Lastly, EUV lithography enables better control over critical dimensions and reduces pattern variability, resulting in improved chip performance and yield. EUV lithography plays a critical role in the production of advanced ICs for various applications, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and mobile devices.

Foundries are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the realm of business, a foundry is a specialized manufacturing facility that offers semiconductor fabrication services to semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Foundries primarily focus on the manufacturing process of the semiconductor industry and do not engage in chip design. Foundries play a vital role in the semiconductor industry by providing manufacturing services to companies that either lack their own fabrication facilities or opt to outsource their chip production.

Fabless companies and IDs collaborate with foundries to transfer their chip designs, known as intellectual property (IP), to the foundry for fabrication. Prominent foundries that offer semiconductor manufacturing services, including EUV lithography, encompass companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, GlobalFoundries, Samsung Foundry, and others. The growth of foundry companies can be attributed to their significant investments in EUV lithography, with Asia Pacific countries serving as major contributors to the expansion and advancement of the EUV lithography market.

The EUV mask segment is expected to grow at the 2nd highest CAGR of the EUV lithography equipment market during the forecast period.

The EUV Mask, also referred to as EUV reticle or EUV photomask, plays a crucial role in the advanced lithography process called extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL). EUV lithography is a state-of-the-art technology employed in the manufacturing of next-generation semiconductor devices characterized by smaller feature sizes and enhanced performance. The EUV mask is instrumental in the patterning of integrated circuits on a semiconductor wafer by containing the circuit patterns projected onto the wafer during the lithography process. Unlike traditional optical masks utilized in older lithography techniques, EUV masks are specifically designed to function with ultraviolet light with a wavelength of approximately 13.5 nanometers. They consist of a thin substrate coated with multiple layers of reflective materials, which aid in reflecting and focusing the EUV light onto the wafer, enabling precise and high-resolution patterning. The intricate construction of EUV masks involves advanced manufacturing techniques and rigorous quality control measures to ensure the accuracy and dependability of the circuit patterns. Several companies are involved in the manufacturing of EUV masks and related products, including Toppan Inc., KLA Corporation, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, AGC Inc., and more.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The Asia Pacific region holds significant importance in EUV lithography. When examining the EUV lithography market in this region, countries like China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea come to the forefront. Taiwan holds the highest market share in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Migration Toward Advanced Technologies and Nodes



Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing



Increasing Complexity of Integrated Circuits

Restraints

Need for Significant Upfront Capital Investment



Requirement for Advanced Infrastructure and Highly Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in Developing Advanced EUV Lithography Products and Semiconductor Devices



Rising Deployment of EUVL Technology in New Applications, Including Microprocessors, ICs, and Memory Modules/Chips



Development of Advanced Memory Modules/Chips for Next-Generation Memory Devices



Commercialization of Advanced Displays to Offer Enhanced Visual Experience



Use of Advanced Patterning Technologies in the Production of Photonics and Optics

Challenges

Achieving and Maintaining High Power and Faster Production of Chips



Detecting and Repairing Mask Defects and Fixing Yield Issues

The report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Technological advancements and node migration are driving the market), restraints (High cost of implementing EUV Lithography system), opportunities (Adoption of EUV lithography in advanced semiconductor manufacturing), and challenges (Source power and productivity in EUV lithography act as a challenge for the market) influencing the growth of the EUV lithography market.

(Technological advancements and node migration are driving the market), restraints (High cost of implementing EUV Lithography system), opportunities (Adoption of EUV lithography in advanced semiconductor manufacturing), and challenges (Source power and productivity in EUV lithography act as a challenge for the market) influencing the growth of the EUV lithography market. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the EUV lithography market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the EUV lithography market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the EUV lithography market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the EUV lithography market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the EUV lithography market

Competitive Assessment:

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players including:

Advantest Corporation

AGC Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML

Carl Zeiss AG

Edmund Optics Ltd.

Energetiq Technology Inc.

Hoya Corporation

Imagine Optic

KLA Corporation

Lasertec Corporation

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Nuflare Technology Inc.

Park Systems

Photronics, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Suss Microtec SE

Toppan Inc.

Trumpf

Ushio Inc.

Zygo Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9iok1x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets