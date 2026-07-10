EV Assembly Market worth $291.39 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the EV Assembly Market is projected to grow from USD 190.11 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 291.39 billion by 2035, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period

Browse 200 market data Tables and 97 Figures spread through 486 Pages and in-depth TOC on "EV Assembly Market"

EV Assembly Market & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2035

2026-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 190.11 Billion

USD 190.11 Billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 291.39 Billion

USD 291.39 Billion CAGR (2026–2035): 4.9%

EV Assembly Market Trends & Insights:

BEVs are expected to lead the EV assembly market during the forecast period

Passenger cars to lead the EV assembly market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the EV assembly market during the forecast period

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Leading EV manufacturers are increasingly balancing vertical integration with strategic outsourcing to optimize production costs, supply chain control, and manufacturing flexibility. Companies such as Tesla and BYD have expanded in-house production of batteries, electric motors, power electronics, and software systems, while other OEMs continue to rely on specialized suppliers for select components. Manufacturing efficiency is also improving through advanced production strategies. For instance, Tesla's unboxed manufacturing approach is designed to reduce factory footprint by more than 40%, lowering capital expenditure and simplifying vehicle assembly operations. China has emerged as the primary EV manufacturing hub due to its integrated battery and component supply chain, while North America and Europe are accelerating the localization of battery cells, battery packs, motors, and power electronics to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. At the manufacturer level, they are adopting flexible multi-model production lines capable of assembling EVs, hybrids, and conventional vehicles on the same platform, improving factory utilization, reducing capital expenditure, and enabling faster responses to changes in market demand.

BEVs are expected to lead the EV assembly market during the forecast period

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to lead the EV assembly market over the forecast period, driven by the industry's growing focus on dedicated EV platforms and large-scale manufacturing investments. Major OEMs, including Volkswagen, BMW, Hyundai, BYD, Geely, and Stellantis, are standardizing production around BEV-specific architectures such as MEB, Neue Klasse, E-GMP, e-Platform 3.0, SEA, and STLA, enabling higher production efficiency and greater economies of scale. For instance, in May 2026, Stellantis introduced STLA One, a modular vehicle platform. The platform features a scalable architecture with standardized interfaces, helping reduce development complexity, accelerate vehicle development, and improve manufacturing efficiency. STLA One is expected to deliver up to 20% cost savings through its modular design and flexible battery options. The platform will support B-, C-, and D-segment vehicles and is scheduled for commercial deployment in 2027. Manufacturers are also investing heavily in BEV-focused assembly plants, gigafactories, and battery integration facilities. Similarly, platform sharing across multiple vehicle models and brands, combined with the adoption of software-defined vehicle architectures and centralized computing systems, is increasing production scalability and manufacturing sophistication. The dominance of BEVs is further supported by the continued expansion of production capacity across China, Europe, and North America, along with significant investments in dedicated production lines, battery integration facilities, and next-generation vehicle architectures, which collectively generate substantial manufacturing value across the EV production ecosystem.

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Passenger cars to lead the EV assembly market during the forecast period

Passenger cars are expected to lead the EV assembly market over the forecast period, driven by their dominant share of global EV production and ongoing investments in dedicated manufacturing capacity. Most leading automakers are prioritizing passenger vehicle production on dedicated EV platforms. These platforms support multiple vehicle models and brands, enabling greater production efficiency, platform sharing, and economies of scale across assembly operations. Passenger cars also serve as the primary deployment area for advanced manufacturing technologies, including gigacasting, Cell-to-Pack (CTP), Cell-to-Body (CTB), structural battery packs, and smart factory systems, which improve assembly efficiency and reduce production complexity. The segment benefits from a broad portfolio of vehicle types, including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, crossovers, and premium vehicles, driving substantial manufacturing activity across global production facilities. In addition, China, Europe, and North America continue to expand passenger EV assembly plants, battery integration facilities, and localized supply chains to support growing demand. Ongoing investments in vehicle architectures, software-defined vehicle technologies, and advanced battery integration solutions further reinforce passenger cars as the largest contributor to global EV assembly value.

North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the EV assembly market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the EV assembly market over the forecast period, driven by large-scale investments in dedicated EV manufacturing facilities, battery production, and advanced assembly technologies. The region is home to major EV manufacturers, including Tesla, General Motors, Ford, Rivian, and Lucid, which are expanding production around dedicated EV architectures such as GM's Ultium platform, Rivian's skateboard platform, and Tesla's next-generation vehicle architecture. Tesla's leadership in gigacasting and structural battery pack integration is accelerating manufacturing simplification by reducing component count and assembly complexity. For instance, Tesla reduced the Model Y rear structure from 171 separate metal components to just two megacast components, eliminating approximately 1,600 welds and significantly reducing assembly complexity. Other OEMs are increasingly adopting similar production approaches to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce production costs. The region is also strengthening battery localization through investments in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, cathode production, and raw material processing facilities, supported by partnerships such as GM–LG Energy Solution, Ford–SK On, and Tesla's collaborations with Panasonic and LG Energy Solution. North America's strong concentration of premium EVs, electric pickup trucks, and large SUVs, which typically use larger battery packs and higher-value vehicle architectures, further increases assembly value per vehicle and strengthens the region's position in the global EV assembly market.

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Top Companies in EV Assembly Market:

The Top Companies in EV Assembly Market are Tesla (US), BYD Company Ltd. (China), VOLKSWAGEN AG (Germany), Geely Auto (China), and Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea).

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