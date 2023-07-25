EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market worth $349.19 Million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

25 Jul, 2023, 10:45 ET
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Kits & Assays, Instruments, Services), Workflow (Sample Preparation, Sequencing, Data Analysis), Technology (Isolation Technologies and Detection Technologies), Sample Type (Blood (Plasma/Serum), Urine, Saliva, Other Biofluids (CF - Cerebrospinal fluid), Cell Culture), End User (Academic & Research Institutions, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market size is valued at US$ 74.61 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 349.19 Million in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) are released by every body cell, which is a snapshot of cellular biological activity. They can be in biofluids such as blood and provide the best way to detect and prevent non-invasive diseases, including cancer. EV-based liquid biopsy holds great promise for cancer diagnosis, prognosis and clinical monitoring. However, it is still necessary to provide precise EV subtype classification, standardized protocols, and larger patient cohort studies for further clinical translation.
Almost all EVs seen in the blood are from blood cells, such as platelets, red blood cells, or immune cells, and a small percentage are from tissues such as the liver, lungs, or kidneys. Conventional isolation techniques cannot distinguish between EVs based on their origin, thus limiting progress in disease biomarker discovery. Thus, many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing a novel and robust method to isolate tissue-specific EVs from blood to address these challenges.
Some of the prominent players in the EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market are:
- Abcam plc
- AMS Biotechnology Limited (AMSBIO)
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Horiba Ltd.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Lonza Group AG
- Malvern Panalytical Ltd
- Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer, Inc.)
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Emerging Companies
- Mursla Bio
- Nanostics Inc.
- Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc.
- Clara Diagnostics, Inc. (Clara Biotech)
- Other Prominent Players
EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Specifications
|
Market Size Value In 2022
|
USD 74.61 Million
|
Revenue Forecast In 2031
|
USD 349.19 Million
|
Growth Rate CAGR
|
CAGR of 18.9 % from 2023 to 2031
|
Quantitative Units
|
Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
|
Historic Year
|
2019 to 2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2031
|
Report Coverage
|
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Offering, By Workflow, By Technology, By Sample Type, By End User
|
Regional Scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|
Country Scope
|
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
|
Competitive Landscape
|
Abcam plc, AMS Biotechnology Limited (AMSBIO), Bio-Techne Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer, Inc.), Takara Bio Inc., Emerging Companies, Mursla Bio, Nanostics Inc., Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc., Clara Diagnostics, Inc. (Clara Biotech), and others.
|
Customization Scope
|
Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
|
Pricing and Available Payment Methods
|
Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The increasing number of cancer cases is surging the demand for liquid biopsy.
The EV-based liquid biopsy market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of cancer and rising public awareness about the different non-invasive treatments. As per the data provided by WCRF International (World Cancer Research Fund International), nearly 18.1 million cancer cases worldwide were reported in 2020. Thus, the high prevalence of cancer is expected to enhance the demand for EV-based liquid biopsy techniques during the forecast period.
Moreover, the increasing investments by market players in clinical trials to develop new diagnostic tests, high demand for personalized medicine, modifications in medical technologies, and growing R&D efforts in clinical oncology contribute to the market's growth.
Challenges:
However, the lack of standardized and clinically feasible EV purification & characterization protocols hinders the applicability of EV-based cancer biomarker analysis, which is expected to restrict the growth of the EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market in the coming years.
Regional Trends:
North America accounted for the maximum revenue share of the EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market in 2022. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in this region. In addition, growing demand for personalized therapies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising cancer research investments have boosted market growth. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing public awareness regarding liquid biopsy applications, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rising adoption of advanced medical techniques in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories for diagnosis.
Key developments in the market:
- In May 2023, Mursla Bio discovered a new method in liquid biopsy and precision medicine to isolate tissue-specific extracellular vesicles (EVs) from the blood in addition to using a workflow to analyze their diverse multi-omics content.
- In March 2019, QIAGEN launched novel liquid biopsy solutions and NGS panels with seamlessly integrated bioinformatics to support advances in cancer research.
- In July 2018, Exosomics Siena S.p.A., a pioneer & world leader in exosome-based diagnostics, launched its first proprietary liquid biopsy solutions, SeleCTEV™ DNA and SortEV™ RNA, for the selective isolation of tumor-derived nucleic acids from complex biofluids such as plasma or serum.
Market Segments
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Offering
- Kits and Assays
- Instruments
- Services
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Workflow
- Sample Preparation
- Sequencing
- Data Analysis
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Technology
- Isolation Technologies
- Precipitation
- Ultracentrifugation
- Chromatography
- Analysis Technologies
- NGS
- PCR
- Flow Cytometry
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Sample Type
- Blood (Plasma/Serum)
- Urine
- Saliva
- Other Biofluids (CF - Cerebrospinal fluid)
- Cell Culture
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End User
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Clinical Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market
- To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market
- To analyze the EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market drivers and challenges
- To get information on the EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031
- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market industry
Share this article