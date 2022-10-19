EV Battery Recycling Global Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026 at a 31.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV battery recycling market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2021 to $1.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.5%. The EV battery recycling market is expected to grow to $5.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the EV battery recycling market in 2021. The regions covered in the EV battery recycling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increase in the sales of electric vehicles (EV) is expected to propel the growth of the EV battery recycling market going forward. EVs are vehicles that are either partially or fully powered by electricity and contain a battery that powers an electric motor. EV batteries contain critical minerals that can be reclaimed through recycling of end-of-life EV batteries and used for manufacturing new batteries that are used in electric vehicles.

For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, global sales of EVs that include fully electric and plug-in hybrids reached 6.6 million units in 2021. Also, the total number of EVs on the roads worldwide stood at 16.5 million in the year 2021. Therefore, the increase in the sales of electric vehicles is driving the demand for the EV battery recycling market.

The emergence of new processes is a key trend gaining popularity in the EV battery recycling market. Major companies operating in the EV battery recycling sector are developing new and innovative processes to recover valuable battery minerals.

For instance, in March 2022, Ascend Elements, a US-based manufacturer of advanced battery materials, and Koura, a US-based manufacturer of fluoroproducts have jointly developed a new process, called Hydro-to-Anode that can recover 99.9% pure graphite from the used batteries. The quality of the recovered graphite is at par with virgin graphite and it can be used for manufacturing new batteries. The use of this process is cost effective and enables economical recycling of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, and also minimizes the need for mining new materials.

By Battery Type: Lead-Acid Battery; Lithium-Based Battery; Other Battery Types By Process: Pyrometallurgical; Hydrometallurgical; Other Processes By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars; Commercial Vehicles By Application: Electric Cars; Electric Buses; Energy Storage Systems; Other Applications

