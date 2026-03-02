EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market to Hit USD 9.22 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rapid EV Expansion and Compliance Mandates | MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the detailed market research study published by MarkNtel Advisors , the Global EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.7% during 2026–2032. The significant growth is driven by surging electric vehicle (EV) production, evolving battery safety standards, and rising demand for advanced lifecycle diagnostics.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global landscape, accounting for nearly 55% of total market share, supported by China's aggressive EV manufacturing expansion and India's rapidly accelerating electrification initiatives.

Global EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market Key Takeaways

The market size was valued at around USD 3.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.65 billion in 2026 to USD 9.22 billion by 2032, reflecting rising investments in gigafactories and tightening global safety and performance testing standards across the battery value chain.

Asia-Pacific holds approximately 55% share, led by China (CAGR 19.19%) and India (CAGR 20.11%) during 2026–2032.

By Service Type, Safety Testing accounted for nearly 33.4% of the total market share in 2026, supported by tightening global battery certification frameworks.

By Battery Type, Lithium-Ion Batteries captured nearly 89.2% of the market share in 2026, underpinned by widespread adoption of NMC and LFP chemistries in EV applications.

Increasing regulatory scrutiny on battery safety, performance validation, and end-of-life diagnostics is accelerating third-party testing demand globally.

Strategic Growth Catalysts Powering Market Expansion

Rapid Global EV Production Growth: Automotive OEMs are scaling EV manufacturing capacity worldwide, significantly increasing the need for battery validation, abuse testing, performance benchmarking, and certification services.

Automotive OEMs are scaling EV manufacturing capacity worldwide, significantly increasing the need for battery validation, abuse testing, performance benchmarking, and certification services. Stringent Battery Safety & Compliance Regulations: Governments and regulatory agencies are tightening standards related to thermal runaway, vibration resistance, overcharge protection, and crash safety compliance, driving structured and certified testing adoption.

Governments and regulatory agencies are tightening standards related to thermal runaway, vibration resistance, overcharge protection, and crash safety compliance, driving structured and certified testing adoption. Expansion of Battery Gigafactories: New lithium-ion battery production facilities across Asia, Europe, and North America are increasing demand for cell-level, module-level, and pack-level testing solutions.

New lithium-ion battery production facilities across Asia, Europe, and North America are increasing demand for cell-level, module-level, and pack-level testing solutions. Rising Focus on Second-Life & End-of-Life Diagnostics: Battery health monitoring, state-of-health (SoH) diagnostics, and repurposing assessments are emerging as critical services, particularly as EV fleets mature.

Strategic Barriers Influencing Market Scalability

High Capital Intensity of Testing Infrastructure:

Advanced battery testing laboratories require sophisticated equipment, climatic chambers, safety chambers, and precision instrumentation, resulting in substantial capital investments.

Advanced battery testing laboratories require sophisticated equipment, climatic chambers, safety chambers, and precision instrumentation, resulting in substantial capital investments. Evolving Battery Chemistries & Standards:

Rapid technological shifts toward solid-state batteries and next-generation chemistries require continuous upgrades in testing protocols and certification frameworks, increasing operational complexity.

Market Analysis by Service Type, Battery Type & Region

By Service Type, Safety Testing dominated with approximately 33.4% share in 2026, owing to increasing compliance requirements for thermal runaway testing, overcharge testing, mechanical stress testing, and certification approvals across major automotive markets. As battery energy density rises, safety validation becomes increasingly critical, sustaining the segment's leadership.

By Battery Type, Lithium-Ion Batteries captured nearly 89.2% share in 2026, reflecting their overwhelming dominance in global EV deployments. The segment's leadership is reinforced by continued innovation in NMC and LFP chemistries and the scaling of gigafactory production globally.

By Region, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of approximately 55% in the Global EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market, driven by its dominance in EV production and lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

China remains the primary contributor, supported by large-scale gigafactory expansion, stringent battery safety regulations, and strong export-oriented EV manufacturing, registering a CAGR of around 19.19% during 2026–2032.

Meanwhile, India is emerging as the fastest-growing market in the region, projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 20.11%, fueled by rapid EV adoption, localization of battery manufacturing, and tightening safety compliance standards. The region's vertically integrated EV ecosystem, combined with rising investments in advanced battery chemistries and lifecycle diagnostics, continues to reinforce Asia-Pacific's leadership in testing, certification, and battery performance validation services throughout the forecast period.

AI-Powered Predictive Validation Redefining the EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative force within the EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market, redefining how battery performance, safety, and lifecycle reliability are evaluated. As battery architectures grow more complex and energy densities increase, traditional testing methodologies are being complemented by AI-powered analytics capable of processing vast volumes of real-time performance data. Machine learning algorithms enhance precision in estimating State of Charge (SoC), State of Health (SoH), and Remaining Useful Life (RUL), enabling more accurate degradation modeling and early fault detection.

Furthermore, AI-driven predictive diagnostics allow testing laboratories and OEMs to identify potential thermal instability, internal short circuits, and performance irregularities before physical failures occur. This significantly improves safety validation outcomes while reducing testing cycle times and operational costs. Advanced data modeling also supports accelerated lifecycle simulations, minimizing dependency on prolonged physical endurance testing. As EV fleets expand globally, AI-integrated remote monitoring platforms are strengthening post-certification diagnostics, enabling continuous performance assessment. Collectively, AI is transitioning the market from reactive compliance testing toward proactive, intelligence-driven battery validation and lifecycle optimization.

Recent Industry Moves Strengthen Testing Infrastructure Across the Market

In 2025, leading testing and certification companies implemented strategic expansions to strengthen the Global EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market amid accelerating EV production and evolving battery safety standards. Intertek enhanced its global battery testing and certification capabilities by expanding laboratory infrastructure for energy storage systems and EV batteries, while reinforcing second-life battery validation and advanced safety testing services to help manufacturers comply with increasingly stringent international regulations.

Simultaneously, SGS expanded its North American battery testing laboratory near Atlanta, increasing its capacity to handle light electric vehicles (LEV) and energy storage system (ESS) modules up to 100 V. This expansion significantly strengthens regional certification capabilities and supports the growing demand for localized compliance services. Collectively, these developments underscore a broader market shift toward scalable, technologically advanced testing infrastructure to support safe and efficient EV battery commercialization worldwide.

Major Companies in the Global EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market

Key players shaping innovation and market expansion include:

Intertek Group plc,

Bureau Veritas,

SGS S.A.,

UL LLC,

TÜV SÜD,

TÜV NORD Group,

TÜV Rheinland,

DEKRA,

DNV GL,

Eurofins Scientific,

EVident Battery,

Momentum-E,

Volytica Diagnostics,

Element Material Technology,

Instron,

Applus+,

HORIBA Ltd.,

Arbin Instruments,

AVL List GmbH,

Others.

Global EV Battery Testing and Diagnostic Services Market Scope

By Service Type: Safety Testing, Performance Testing, Lifecycle & durability Testing, Environmental Testing, Compliance & Certification Testing, Battery diagnostics & State-of-Health (SoH)

Safety Testing, Performance Testing, Lifecycle & durability Testing, Environmental Testing, Compliance & Certification Testing, Battery diagnostics & State-of-Health (SoH) By Battery Type: Lithium-ion Batteries, Solid-state Batteries, Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) Batteries, Others

Lithium-ion Batteries, Solid-state Batteries, Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) Batteries, Others By Testing Level: Cell-Level Testing, Module-Level Testing, Pack-Level Testing, System / Vehicle-Level Testing

Cell-Level Testing, Module-Level Testing, Pack-Level Testing, System / Vehicle-Level Testing By Vehicle Type: Passenger EVs (Sedan, Hatchback, SUV), Commercial EVs (Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs)), Industrial Vehicles (Forklifts, Mining Trucks), Two-Wheelers & Three-Wheelers, Off-highway & specialty EVs

Passenger EVs (Sedan, Hatchback, SUV), Commercial EVs (Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs)), Industrial Vehicles (Forklifts, Mining Trucks), Two-Wheelers & Three-Wheelers, Off-highway & specialty EVs End User: EV OEMs, Battery Pack Manufacturers, Cell Manufacturers, Automotive Tier-1 Suppliers, Fleet Operators & Leasing Companies, Second-Life & Battery Recycling Companies, Government & Certification Bodies

EV OEMs, Battery Pack Manufacturers, Cell Manufacturers, Automotive Tier-1 Suppliers, Fleet Operators & Leasing Companies, Second-Life & Battery Recycling Companies, Government & Certification Bodies By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

