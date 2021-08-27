EV Charging Adapter Market | 30% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 Amid COVID-19 Spread | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download a Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., ChargePoint Inc., Kempower Oy, Lectron EV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zencar Industry Co. Ltd, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increased investments in developing charging infrastructure by governments and OEMs will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing cost pressure adversely affecting the sales of AC level 2 and DC fast chargers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

EV Charging Adapter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

EV Charging Adapter Market is segmented as below:

Type

AC



DC

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44596

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market - Global electric vehicle transmission system market is segmented by type (single-speed transmission and multi-speed transmission) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market - Global electric vehicle power inverter market is segmented by application (full hybrids, pure EV, plug-in hybrids, commercial HEV, and mild hybrids) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

EV Charging Adapter Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our EV charging adapter market report covers the following areas:

EV Charging Adapter Market size

EV Charging Adapter Market trends

EV Charging Adapter Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising demand for rapid charging units to combat range issues as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charging adapter market growth during the next few years.

EV Charging Adapter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the EV Charging Adapter Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the EV Charging Adapter Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

EV Charging Adapter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist EV charging adapter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the EV charging adapter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the EV charging adapter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EV charging adapter market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

AddEnergie Technologies Inc.

ChargePoint Inc.

Kempower Oy

Lectron EV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/ev-charging-adapter-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/ev-charging-adaptermarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

