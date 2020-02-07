EV Charging Cables Market Worth $1.8 Billion by 2027 - Cooling of HPC Stations for EV, Illuminated EV Charging Cables, Development of Wireless EV Charging

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Cables Market by Power Supply Type (AC, DC), Application Type (Private Charging, Public Charging), Length (2 Meters to 5 Meters, 6 Meters to 10 Meters, Above 10 Meters), Shape , Charging Level, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV charging cables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8%, to reach USD 1,808 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 198 million in 2019. The major players in the EV charging cables market are Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Aptiv (Ireland).



Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and increased demand for fast-charging stations are anticipated to trigger the growth of the EV charging cables market.

Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the rapid development of electric vehicle supply equipment, and increasing demand for fast charging cables would drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high operational costs associated with high power charging can negatively impact the market. High power charging cables require high power from the grid, which adds to the cost of production, installation, and components in a charging station.



AC charging segment is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.



AC charging supplies a 120 volt (V), alternating-current (AC) and requires a dedicated circuit. It can fully charge a completely drained battery in 8-12 hours. AC charging is installed in residential and semi-commercial charging stations. This type of charging offers a low power output and has a low installation cost. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in developing countries, the market for AC charging segment is estimated to grow in several regions.



Straight cable is expected to dominate the EV charging cables market.



Straight cables are generally used when multiple charging stations are situated within a short distance. As most of the charging stations are equipped with Type 1 (J1772) connectors, straight cables are commonly used for electric vehicle charging. These cables are easy to handle and involve less manufacturing costs as compared to coiled cables. In addition, these cables spread on the ground and, hence, do not suspend weight on either side of the sockets.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for EV charging cables. The degrading quality of air has been a key driving factor for the electric vehicle market in China. The increasing demand for electric vehicles has created opportunities for EV charging cables manufacturers to innovate and develop new products. The EV charging cables market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with the increasing number of EV charging stations. Increasing the adoption of electric vehicles in Japan and South Korea is expected to boost the demand for EV charging cables. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of EV charging cables market in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EV Charging Cables Market

4.2 EV Charging Cables Market, By Region

4.3 EV Charging Cables Market, By Power Supply Type

4.4 EV Charging Cables Market, By Application

4.5 EV Charging Cables Market, By Cable Length

4.6 EV Charging Cables Market, By Shape

4.7 EV Charging Cables Market, By Charging Level



5 Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cooling of High Power Charging (HPC) Stations for EV

5.3 Illuminated Electrical Vehicle Charging Cable

5.4 Value Chain: EV Charging Cables Market

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Development of Wireless EV Charging

6.2.2.2 High Cost of DC Charging Cables

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Government Support for Development of Charging Stations

6.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in EV Charging Cables

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Safety Issue Related to Charging Cables

6.3 EV Charging Cables Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)

6.3.1 EV Charging Cables Market, Most Likely Scenario

6.3.2 EV Charging Cables Market, Optimistic Scenario

6.3.3 EV Charging Cables Market, Pessimistic Scenario



7 EV Charging Cables Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Assumptions

7.4 Private Charging

7.4.1 Convenience of Charging & Low Cost are Expected to Drive the Private Market

7.5 Public Charging

7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicle is Expected to Drive the Public Charging Market

7.6 Market Leaders, By Application



8 EV Charging Cables Market, By Power Supply Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Assumptions

8.4 Alternate Charging (8.4.1 Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for AC Charging

8.5 Direct Charging (>=22kW)

8.5.1 North America is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market for DC Charging



9 EV Charging Cables Market, By Cable Length

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Assumptions

9.4 2 Meters to 5 Meters

9.4.1 Ease of Handling Short Cables is Expected to Drive the Market

9.5 6 Meters to 10 Meters

9.5.1 Convenience of Use Will Drive the Growth of 6 Meters to 10 Meters

9.6 Above 10 Meters

9.6.1 Increasing Number of Private Charging Stations is Expected to Drive the Market



10 EV Charging Cables Market, By Shape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Assumptions

10.4 Straight Cable

10.4.1 Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for Straight Cables

10.5 Coiled Cables

10.5.1 High Durability of Coiled Cables is Expected to Drive the Market



11 EV Charging Cables Market, By Charging Level

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Assumptions

11.4 Level 1 (120 V)

11.4.1 Low Energy Consumption is Expected to Boost Level 1 Market

11.5 Level 2 (240 V)

11.5.1 Level 2 Charging to Have the Highest Growth in Europe Due to Developed Charging Infrastructure

11.6 Level 3 (300-600v)

11.6.1 Asia-Pacific is Expected to Have the Largest Market for Level 3 Charging



12 EV Charging Cables Market, By Jacket Material

12.1 Introduction

12.2 All Rubber Jacket

12.3 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket

12.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket



13 EV Charging Cables Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia-Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.1.1 Rapid Development of Public Charging Stations is Expected to Drive the Chinese Market

13.2.2 India

13.2.2.1 Active Participation of OEMs is Expected to Drive the Indian Market

13.2.3 Japan

13.2.3.1 Adoption of Advanced Technology in Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Japanese Market

13.2.4 South Korea

13.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Market in South Korea

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 France

13.3.1.1 Incentive Policies for EV Adoption to Drive the French Market

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.2.1 Increase in EV Sales is Expected to Drive the German Market

13.3.3 Netherlands

13.3.3.1 Presence of a Dense Charging Network is Expected to Drive the Market

13.3.4 Norway

13.3.4.1 Rapid Commercialization of EVs is Expected to Drive the Market

13.3.5 Sweden

13.3.5.1 Rapid Development of Charging Network is Expected to Drive the Market

13.3.6 UK

13.3.6.1 Favorable Government Policies are Expected to Drive the Market

13.3.7 Denmark

13.3.7.1 Implementation of Pilot Projects is Expected to Drive the Market

13.3.8 Austria

13.3.8.1 Proactive Participation of Private Sector is Expected to Drive the Market

13.3.9 Spain

13.3.9.1 Private Ventures are Expected to Drive the Market in Spain

13.3.10 Switzerland

13.3.10.1 Proactive Participation of Private Sector is Expected to Drive the Market

13.4 North America

13.4.1 US

13.4.1.1 Strong Presence of Evse Manufacturers is Expected to Drive the Market

13.4.2 Canada

13.4.2.1 Favorable Government Regulation is Expected to Drive the Market



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 New Product Developments

14.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.3 Expansions

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.4.1 Visionary Leaders

14.4.2 Innovators

14.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.4.4 Emerging Companies

14.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.6 Business Strategy Excellence

14.7 Winners vs. Tail-Enders



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Leoni AG

15.2 Aptiv PLC

15.3 BESEN International Group

15.4 Dyden Corporation

15.5 TE Connectivity

15.6 Brugg Group

15.7 Sinbon Electronics

15.8 Coroplast

15.9 Phoenix Contact

15.10 EV Teison

15.11 Systems Wire and Cable

15.12 General Cable Technologies Corporation

15.13 Other Key Players

15.13.1 Europe

15.13.1.1 Eland Cables

15.13.1.2 EV Cables Ltd.

15.13.2 Asia-Pacific

15.13.2.1 Manlon Polymers

15.13.2.2 Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd.



