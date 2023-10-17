EV Charging Infrastructure Company EdgeEnergy Appoints New CEO

Drives Sales and Sets Stage for Next Phase of Growth

CINCINNATI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeEnergy, a leading provider of innovative electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions, announced the appointment of Shaun Shuler as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This move will capitalize on Shuler's extensive experience in sales, sales organization leadership and senior management positions to drive additional sales and set the stage for EdgeEnergy's next phase of growth.

Greg York, Founder of EdgeEnergy, said, "Shaun brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of building high-performing teams. His demonstrated success in growing revenue and his hands-on, collaborative approach to management make him the ideal candidate to lead EdgeEnergy into its next phase of growth. His passion for sustainable transportation and commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences align perfectly with our company's vision."

York, the co-inventor of EdgeEnergy's proprietary technology and who has been leading EdgeEnergy since 2020, will transition into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). With 25 years of supply chain and logistics management experience at Procter & Gamble, Greg will assume the crucial COO role to drive operational efficiency and expand EdgeEnergy's market reach.

Shuler joins EdgeEnergy from DataMinr, a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive real-time event and risk detection. There, he held prominent leadership positions, demonstrating his ability to drive sales growth and foster team success. Known for his motivational management style, Shuler has consistently built and retained top-performing teams, setting them up for long-term success.

"I am honored to join EdgeEnergy as CEO at this exciting time for the company and the EV industry as a whole," said Shuler. "EdgeEnergy's mission to eliminate range anxiety by providing innovative, accessible EV charging solutions resonates deeply with me. As an EV owner myself, I understand the acute need for additional EV fast charging capacity nationwide, and am excited about the ability of EdgeEnergy's technology to help close this gap. I am committed to leading our talented team to drive innovation, expand our reach, and empower EV owners with the freedom to travel confidently. Together, we will shape the future of sustainable transportation."

"EdgeEnergy is poised to strengthen its position as a market leader in EV charging solutions and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide," Shuler continued. "With a relentless focus on customer satisfaction and a strong commitment to innovation, EdgeEnergy is set to transform the way people approach EV charging, making it more accessible and convenient than ever before."

EdgeEnergy is a leading provider of innovative electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions. Through cutting-edge technology and advanced hardware solutions, EdgeEnergy aims to eliminate range anxiety and make fast EV charging more accessible by freeing customer from the limitations of the power grid, eliminating expensive power upgrades and leveraging existing single-phase power. With a focus on customer satisfaction and sustainability, EdgeEnergy is revolutionizing the way people charge their electric vehicles, paving the way for a greener and more connected future.

