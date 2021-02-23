EV Charging Network OBE Power Partners with AllOver Media

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllOver Media, LLC, the nation's largest alternative Out-Of-Home advertising company, announced a long-term partnership with OBE Power to sell sponsorships on their fast-growing network of Electric Vehicle charging stations.

EV Charging Station Miami Art

"We're proud to partner with the clean energy experts at OBE Power who are hyper focused on accelerating the national eMobility transition. The legitimacy of OBE Power is highlighted by the announcement of a multiphase EV charging agreement with Miami-Dade County that encompasses up to 4,000 County owned facilities. By starting with the sustainable urban lifestyle scene in South Florida, we can focus on engaging the public with EV charging by combining sponsorships, technology, and art. Our strategy is to leverage the global art scene in Miami along with climate change nonprofits like 'Before It's Too Late' as a platform for marketers to associate their brands with authentic environmental and EV efforts," said Jeff Griffing, CEO of AllOver Media.

"As organizations make commitments to sustainability, OBE Power's position as an EV Urban Lifestyle Charging as a Service company will serve the growing demand well. We're excited about our technology and our exclusive partnership with the media experts at AllOver Media, which gives us the necessary platform to continue to expand our advertising network nationwide," said LatinX founders Alejandro Burgana and Luis Paul.

ABOUT OBE POWER

OBE Power, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, FL. is an Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service company. With OBE Power, multi-family residents, corporate and government employees, college students, and consumers just enjoying the city can charge their electric vehicles wherever they work, live, and play. The user-friendly OBE Power app and web portal tracks vehicle usage and reports on environmental benefits in real time, making OBE Power locations convenient, fun, and impactful.

For more information visit the OBE Power website at www.OBEPOWER.com.

ABOUT ALLOVER MEDIA

AllOver Media, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. and is the largest alternative Out-Of-Home advertising platform in the U.S. AllOver Media provides a diverse portfolio of corporate and government marketers the ability to post their brand messages on exclusive and clever media formats, including gas pump advertising, mobile billboards, convenience store advertising, restaurant/bar ads, ski resorts advertising, digital truck advertising, "Wallscape" advertising, youth sports fields, and EV charging stations. AOM is the only alternative out-of-home advertising company that can provide ad placements in every market in the country.

For more information visit the AOM website at www.allovermedia.com

Media Contact:

Erica Juhl

[email protected]

763-762-2000

SOURCE AllOver Media

