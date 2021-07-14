EV Charging Station Market in Europe| COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio

The EV charging station market in Europe will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of EV Charging Station Market In Europe

ABB Ltd.

The company offers various types of EV charging stations such as AC wallboxes, DC fast-charging stations, on-demand electric bus charging systems, and others.

BP Plc

The company provides public EV charging points across the UK.

ChargePoint Inc.

The company offers AC charging stations and DC fast-charging stations under the brands, CT4000, CPF50, Express 250, and Express Plus.

EV Charging Station Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ev charging station market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type

AC Charging Stations



DC Charging Stations

Geography

The Netherlands



Germany



France



UK



Rest Of Europe

The EV charging station market in Europe is driven by increasing investments in EV charging infrastructure development. In addition, favorable regulatory policies related to EVs and charging stations are expected to trigger the EV charging station market in Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.

