EV Connect and Merge Electric Fleet Solutions Collaborate on Fleet Deployments

"At Merge, our mission is to make fleet electrification simple, affordable, and scalable by providing turn-key planning, deployment, operations, and financial services to fleet customers," said Glen Stancil, president and CEO at Merge. "Combining our decades of EV experience with EV Connect's robust charging management software will ensure Merge delivers a seamless charging experience to our fleet customers."

Merge provides companies with a clear and affordable path to emissions reduction through fleet electrification. The company's unique electrification planning services are built on a data-driven analytics platform that maximizes economic and environmental benefits while minimizing operational risk. This approach ensures fleets have an actionable, vehicle-level plan to achieve measurable emissions and cost goals in both pilot programs and full deployments. Merge currently works with fleet customers across market segments, including energy, healthcare, food and beverage, and home services.

"Fleet charging is a more complex, service-oriented business that involves a whole ecosystem of vendors and service providers, and collaboration is key for its ultimate success," said Jon Leicester, vice president fleet at EV Connect. "Merge has a comprehensive, long-term electrification plan which sets fleets up for large-scale deployment and successful operations. This directly aligns with EV Connect's position as the digital connective tissue between charging stations, vehicles and telematics, and fleet management systems. We look forward to working with the Merge team as we create a seamless transition for fleet electrification."

EV Connect operates one of the largest charging station networks in North America and offers a charging network software platform that employs remote management and advanced analytics capabilities to ensure reliable and consistent charging site operation. The EV Connect Fleet Management Platform provides an intuitive dashboard that brings together data streams from disparate systems to track a vehicle's state-of-charge, ready time, and other relevant telematics data, with complete visibility into depot statistics to balance operations, insights, and user control. Through the EV Connect fleet portal, owners and operators can view everything down to the lowest level of operation and control various aspects of their fleets, from dynamic power allocation that maximizes fleet readiness to real-time energy consumption and lower total cost of ownership. The charging management software supports all use cases, including depot charging, public charging and home charging and also offers a flexible API to facilitate data integration. EV Connect enables fleets to manage energy, track fuel time, and notify managers of potential problems through real-time alerts, as well as infrastructure owners the ability to repurpose their chargers for public consumption.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, SCE, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. Globally, EV Connect's reach extends across Europe, Australia, and Asia, removing carbon emissions from vehicles through the electrification of transportation. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Merge Electric Fleet Solutions

Merge Electric Fleet Solutions is a fleet electrification service and finance company. Our mission is to deliver the economic, environmental, and experiential benefits of fleet electrification in comprehensive solutions that are simple, affordable, and scalable. The Merge team brings decades of EV experience from designing, delivering, and operating integrated charging solutions for commercial and residential applications on L2 and DC platforms at over 1,500 sites across 40 states. To learn more about Merge and its fleet electrification capabilities, please visit www.mergefleet.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or email [email protected]

